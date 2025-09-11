Currencies / AUDCHF
AUDCHF: Australian Dollar vs Swiss Franc
0.52570 CHF 0.00124 (0.24%)
Sector: Currency Base: Australian Dollar Profit currency: Swiss Franc
AUDCHF exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 0.52420 CHF and at a high of 0.52577 CHF per 1 AUD.
Follow Australian Dollar vs Swiss Franc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Australian Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AUDCHF News
- AUD/USD Forex Signal 16/9: Aussie Finally Breaks Out (Chart)
- RBA's Hauser: AUD has been a well-functioning 'natural' hedge for global risk assets
- Australian Dollar moves little following RBA Sarah Hunter's comments
- RBA’s Hunter: Close to getting inflation to target
- AUD/USD hits ten-month highs as Fed cut bets weigh on US Dollar
- AUD/USD: The next level to watch is 0.6700 – UOB Group
- AUD/USD jumps to near 0.6670 as Fed dovish bets improve market mood
- Forex Today: Big central bank week begins in a calm manner
- US Treasury Sec. Bessent: Made good progress on technical details with China
- China’s NBS: Economic operation generally steady in August, facing many uncertainties
- Australian Dollar holds gains following weaker-than-expected China’s economic data
- Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Firm Ahead of FOMC
- When is the China Retail Sales, Industrial Production and how it could affect AUD/USD?
- Australia Forex Today: The Australian Dollar at risk ahead of Chinese data
- AUD/USD refreshes 10-month high near 0.6670 amid upbeat market sentiment
- AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Antipodean surge meets limits of Fed
- Australian Dollar climbs amid improved market sentiment
- AUD/USD touches new ten-month high as Greenback easing continues
- Forex Today: Greenlight for a Fed cut, UK GDP in focus
- AUD/USD jumps towards 0.6630 on sticky United States inflation
- AUD/USD corrects slightly ahead of US inflation data for August
- AUD/USD Forex Signal 11/09: Ascending Channel (Chart)
- Australian Dollar holds losses following Consumer Inflation Expectations
- US Inflation Rises to 2.9%
AUDCHF on the Community Forum
Daily Range
0.52420 0.52577
Year Range
0.49976 0.58695
- Previous Close
- 0.5244 6
- Open
- 0.5246 9
- Bid
- 0.5257 0
- Ask
- 0.5260 0
- Low
- 0.5242 0
- High
- 0.5257 7
- Volume
- 2.817 K
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- 0.65%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.73%
- Year Change
- -9.81%
17 September, Wednesday