Economic Calendar
Swiss National Bank (SNB) News Conference
Country:
Switzerland
CHF, Swiss frank
Source:
Sector:
Money
SNB News Conference is the main PR event of the Swiss regulator. During the Press Conference, the Swiss National Bank Governor or Deputy Governor explains decisions concerning the monetary policy, describes their views on the prospects of economic development and answers questions. If the regulator's statement contains some hints at the upcoming tightening of the monetary policy, this has a short-term positive impact on Swiss franc.