KT Murrey Math Robot MT5

KT Murrey Math robot incorporates a trading strategy that explicitly trades the price bars that crossed above or below a Murrey Math level.

FAQs

Q. Is it possible to set a custom stoploss or takeprofit?

A. No. The stop-loss and take-profit are placed on the subsequent Murrey levels.





Q. Can I restrict trade entries on some specific Murrey Math levels?

A. Yes. You can enable/disable the levels in input settings.





Q. Can there be multiple positions exist together?

A. No. EA opens a new trade only after a current position gets closed.





Q. Is it required to download the indicator to make this EA work correctly?

A. No. All dependencies embedded in the EA.





Q. Does this EA also make the opposite(counter-trend) entries after crossing the Extremely Overshoot levels?

A. No. Currently, it only implements the trend following entries.