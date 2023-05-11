MACD Pro MT4

Introducing MACD Pro MT4, a trend-following Expert Advisor that uses Multi Asset Converging Divergence (MACD) and artificial intelligence to select the best xxxUSD and USDxxx pairs to trade. Unlike other strategies that search for reversals in the market, MACD Pro MT4 follows the trend and places trades in the overall direction. 

The Expert Advisor features four stages of trade management - search, entry, control, and exit - and applies a take partials and take profit to track every tick of price change. With MACD Pro MT4, you can enjoy the benefits of a full-cycle trading system without requiring constant external monitoring, complicated setup, or a lot of risk. 

Our secret advanced mathematical model, which has undergone several optimization stages, allows for market control and the correct setting of orders depending on impulses and market fluctuations. This approach lets you maximize your profit factor on every trade by utilizing great risk to reward and small stop losses. 

MACD Pro MT4 is optimized for US30 on the 1-minute timeframe, but it can also be used on any xxxUSD or USDxxx pair. It is recommended to use a $100,000 account balance for optimal performance, or use US30.mini on accounts smaller than $1000 

We believe in the importance of testing an Expert Advisor with real money for at least three months. MACD Pro MT4 has been thoroughly backtested on historical data, ensuring high-quality results. 

With its advanced features and high-quality results, MACD Pro MT4 is an excellent tool for traders looking to make informed trading decisions. Start trading with confidence today.



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Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
Experts
Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
PMT Expert GOLD MT4
Aliaksandr Bialko
Experts
PMT MQL5 Gold Hello, traders! We are a team of professional traders and developers. We are pleased to welcome you and present our best algorithm, built into PMT MQL5 Gold. This solution was created with attention to every detail, and we believe it deserves your attention. Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading   PMT MQL5 Gold is an automated Expert Advisor created specifically for XAU/USD / Gold on the H1 timeframe. It is not a universal robot for dozens of symbols, but a focused syst
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Chosen TDI MT4
Jacobie Nycambren Barksdale
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Introducing Chosen TDI MT4, a trend-following Expert Advisor that uses the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) and artificial intelligence to ride the trend  effectively. Unlike other strategies that search for reversals in the market, Chosen TDI MT4 follows the trend and places trades in the overall direction.  The Expert Advisor features four stages of trade management - search, entry, control, and exit - and applies a take partials and take profit to track every tick of price change. With Chosen TD
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