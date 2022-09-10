Wokao ea

There are orders every day
The operation of the program is very simple
It uses a limited grid strategy and fully automated trading
It has passed our long-term actual transaction and ten-year data test

1： Please use the recommended varieties (It has been described in the parameter interface)
2： If your variety has suffix, please add suffix symbol
3： The program only needs to open one 15m window（AUDNZD）
4： Please use it directly. The parameter has been defaulted
5： You can select risk or fixed lot
6:   Suggested funds: usd1000-2000
7:   Standard or ECN accounts can be used
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Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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Happy Alice EA
Xiaodi Zhang
Experts
1:This is a strategy for the development of gold varieties,It has been running for 2 years 2:No Martin and Grid,Only one transaction at a time 3:Suggestion: starting at $100/0.01(perhaps RISK) 4:Please trade at 15m level 5:Its risk is very low, please rest assured to use it 6:Please use it on GMT + 2 platform（XAUUSD 15M） 7:This is a long-term strategy, and I'm sure you'll love it signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1403219?source=Site +Profile+Seller
Code U571
Xiaodi Zhang
Experts
We like stable trading and avoid short-term profits We like long-term trading and put an end to dangerous gambling After 2 years of continuous monitoring by our R & D team Found the fluctuation law of some varieties, which is a very surprising law! Code U571, create value according to exchange rate fluctuations It does not use complex indicators and complex algorithms 1: Please use it directly. The parameter has been defaulted 2: Please use the 15m window 3: Please use the recommended variet
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