Wokao ea

There are orders every day
The operation of the program is very simple
It uses a limited grid strategy and fully automated trading
It has passed our long-term actual transaction and ten-year data test

1： Please use the recommended varieties (It has been described in the parameter interface)
2： If your variety has suffix, please add suffix symbol
3： The program only needs to open one 15m window（AUDNZD）
4： Please use it directly. The parameter has been defaulted
5： You can select risk or fixed lot
6:   Suggested funds: usd1000-2000
7:   Standard or ECN accounts can be used
