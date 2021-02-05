Binary Options Helpful Indicator

Binary options are the markets where the selected assets are traded according to the estimates in which direction they will move in a certain period. What is called active; are investment tools such as stocks, foreign exchange and gold.





For example; You think one of these instruments will move up in 10 minutes. You have purchased one of the suitable options. When your expectation comes true at this expiry, you will earn almost double your money.





The logic of the market; to make predictions according to the status of the asset in the market. If this is a correct guess, you will make a profit of 70 to 80 percent.





There are promised issues regarding these processes. One of these is to earn high profits without requiring complex financial information. It is also said that you will earn 70 to 80 percent as a result of correct predictions.





But it's really hard to believe them. In addition; Often fraudsters who present themselves as brokerage firms make it even harder to believe. If you do some research on the internet. You will also see the grievances experienced.





Binary option transactions are different from option buying and selling on the stock exchange. Looking at it has a basic basic logic. Namely, it is the purchase and sale of the asset selected to invest within the specified maturity period until the end of the period.





The important thing here is to make accurate predictions as to whether the option will trend up or down. This has caused the transactions made in the market to be compared to gambling.





Because the price analyzes made in the stock market and forex are legally carried out as a result of market monitoring. Therefore, the fact that the stock market and the forex market are legal ensures that investments are made on concrete data, not gambling.





In order to make an option transaction consisting of two options, you must enter the market. This process is the same as in the stock market and forex. However, since the brokerage houses in our country do not act legally in making binary options transactions, you must open an investment account by following the procedures of foreign institutions.





You should do a good research about the institution you will take action in this regard. Because both the high operating fees and the risk of fraud constitute a disadvantage for the investor.





After completing all the procedures, you must determine which instrument you will invest in and deposit the sufficient amount for this. Thus, you can perform your transactions within the maturity range you want.





You can achieve success if you direct your transactions in the binary options market, which provides high profit in the short term. But there is something you need to know about this. Profits ranged from 75% to 80%.





Of course, you must make correct predictions to ensure this success. Otherwise, you will experience the same amount of loss. In this regard, some brokerage houses have opportunities to attract customers.





One of them is the repayment of 15% of the money deposited in case of loss. In this way, the customer's account is not reset and the transactions are continued.