Price Action Breakout

Price Action Breakout is one of the most popular trading strategy.

This Price Action Breakout indicator is designed using several indicators combined to be one strategy. It is very useful for traders that trade based on the breakout strategy. It will make it easier to identify the support and resistance levels.

  • This Price action indicator will draw the support and resistance levels on the chart, so it will make it easier to identify the support and resistance levels.
  • It will inform about the support and resistance line breakouts using alerts on the chart and push notifications to your mobile device via MetaQuotes ID.
  • It is very useful for a beginner trader or a professional trader to know the key support and resistance levels as well as the oversold and overbought areas.
  • It is recommended to use the indicator on pairs with big movements, such as:
    • AUDUSD, AUDJPY.
    • EURUSD, EURJPY
    • GBPUSD, GBPJPY, GBPAUD,
    • GOLD and etc
  • It is recommended to use it for daily trade.
  • It is recommended to use it on the following time frames:
    • M15
    • M30
    • H1.
  • It provides 3 methods for generating the signal arrow:
    • Support and Resistance Breakout Signal.
    • Main Signal1.
    • Main Signal2.
  • It is very efficient when used during the European and US Market sessions.


Indicator Parameter

  • Show_Ind_Name: true. - show the indicator name on the chart, set false to hide the indicator name on the chart.
  • Ind_Name_Corner: Left upper corner. - you can choose which corner that the indicator name will be placed.
  • Dot_Sz: 1. - it is the dot size of the support and resistance levels, you can change it as you need.
  • Clr_Resistance: Yellow color. - it is the color of resistance level, you can change it as you need.
  • Clr_Support: Aqua color. - it is the color of support level, you can change it as you need.
  • Show_SRCrossSignal: true. - show signal arrow on the chart after the candle, when the price breaks a support or resistance level, set false to hide it.
  • SR_ArrowSz: 1. - it is the arrow size for signals when the price breaks a support or resistance level.
  • SR_ArrowUP: Aqua. - it is the color of arrow for bullish signals, you can change it as you need.
  • SR_ArrowDN: Yellow. - it is the color of arrow for bearish signals, you can change it as you need.
  • Show_MainSignal: false. - set false to hide the signal arrow on the chart for MainSignal, set true to show the signal arrow on chart.
  • Signal_Size1: 1. - it is the arrow size for MainSignal.
  • SignalUP1_Color: Red. - it is the color of MainSignal arrow for bullish signals, you can change it as you need.
  • SignalDN1_Color: Red. - it is the color of MainSignal arrow for bearish signals, you can change it as you need.
  • Show_MainSignal2: false. - set false to hide the signal arrow on the chart for MainSignal2, set true to show the signal arrow on chart.
  • Signal_Size2: 1. - it is the arrow size for MainSignal2.
  • SignalUP2_Color: Blue. - it is the color of MainSignal2 arrow for bullish signals, you can change it as you need.
  • SignalDN2_Color: Blue. - it is the color of MainSignal2 arrow for bearish signals, you can change it as you need.
  • Screen_Alert: true. - it will notify with the Pop Up Alert on chart when a signal is generated.
  • Mobile_Alert: false. - it will send a notification to the mobile terminal using MetaQuotes ID when a signal is generated.
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
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