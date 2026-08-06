Filter indicator

🚀 Filter & ZeroMax System: A Revolutionary Algorithm for Identifying the True Trend and Filtering Out False Signals

Tired of false breakouts constantly hitting your stop-loss orders? Dreaming of seeing through the market noise and opening trades exclusively in the direction of large capital movements?

Introducing Filter—a highly accurate basement indicator and global pressure oscillator, part of the professional ZeroMax trading system. This powerful next-generation analytical tool is designed for traders who need absolute certainty about market direction when trading highly volatile assets like Gold (XAUUSD).

💡 What's the secret of the Filter indicator?

The key unique feature of Filter is its ability to instantly calculate the true price movement vector (Bullish/Bearish Bias) and filter out the small market noise that causes most traders to lose their deposits. The indicator analyzes the balance of power between buyers and sellers at a fundamental level.

While the market paints chaotic candlesticks, Filter provides a clear mathematical verdict: is the market experiencing a genuine, growing trend or is it just another trap for plankton?

🛡 ZeroMax Triad: Synergy of Three Indicators

ZeroMax is not just a standalone signal; it is a complete, self-sufficient ecosystem. Three indicators work in absolute synergy, completely eliminating human error and market noise. You can completely close the candlestick chart and still know exactly where and when the price will move!

🎯 Trend Oracle (Main Entry Trigger):

Role: Entry point before momentum.

Mechanics: Records volatility compression and consolidation of indicator lines at one point, identifying the moment of emergence of a new strong trend.

📊 Filter (Basement Oscillator):

Role: Filtering out noise and confirming direction.

Mechanics: Located in a separate window below the chart, it instantly identifies the true vector of global market pressure (Bullish/Bearish Bias) and filters out false breakouts, confirming entries only in the direction of least resistance.

🛑 STO (Basement Exit Oscillator):

Role: Precise position exit point.

Mechanics: Monitors the momentum fades and overbought/oversold conditions. It shows the ideal point for locking in maximum profits before the market enters a deep correction.

🌟 Why is the ZeroMax trading system a phenomenon?

Perfect for XAUUSD (Gold): Gold is notorious for its harsh manipulation and stop-losses. The Filter indicator filters out fake breakouts, protecting you from entering dangerous "saws" and moving against the main trend.

Mathematical precision: The combination of the compression algorithm (Oracle), trend filter (Filter), and phase oscillator (STO) delivers a phenomenal win rate and a high risk/reward ratio.

Complete clarity without guesswork: Step-by-step trading logic:

Oracle has formed a convergence point ➔ Get ready!

Filter has confirmed the direction ➔ Enter the trade!

STO has given a signal to fade ➔ Take your profit!

💎 Stop feeding the market on false moves!

Forget hesitating when entering the market and trying to guess the trend based on a single candlestick. The Filter indicator in the ZeroMax system gives you a clear institutional understanding of market structure. Trade strictly with the flow and take only the cleanest and most secure trades!

Links to other indicators in the ZERO_MAX trading system

https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/189346/controlpanel#!tab=description&state=ready

https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/189023?source=Site+Profile+Seller

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Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Murodil Eminjonov
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Murodil Eminjonov
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Murodil Eminjonov
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Murodil Eminjonov
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Murodil Eminjonov
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The "Signal histogram scalper" indicator is a general indicator in the form of a histogram and signals without redrawing and delay. The "Signal histogram scalper" indicator shows the best trend entry points on the chart. It is better to use it in tandem with other trend indicators as a filter. The indicator shows good results on the M5 timeframe. The signal is generated after the candle closes and appears as green and red circles. The "Signal histogram scalper" indicator is intended for scalping
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Murodil Eminjonov
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