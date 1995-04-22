Capital Waves Pro

Capital Waves Pro

Indicator-confirmed intraday trading for GBPUSD on MetaTrader 5

Important: Capital Waves Pro is an automated Expert Advisor, not a profit guarantee. It can produce losing trades and drawdowns. Test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before considering live use.

Product overview

Capital Waves Pro is a rule-based intraday Expert Advisor developed for GBPUSD on the M30 timeframe. It evaluates completed candles and combines momentum, directional strength and trend confirmation before opening a position. Entries are not tied to a fixed hour in the default mode.

The default strategy combines RSI, Bears Power and ADX/DMI for entry confirmation. MACD provides the primary indicator-based exit. Every position also receives an initial Stop Loss and Take Profit, while additional protection and position-management tools can be enabled by the user.

Item Recommended configuration
Platform MetaTrader 5
Product type Expert Advisor
Symbol GBPUSD, including broker suffixes such as GBPUSD.a or GBPUSD-Z
Timeframe M30
Direction Long and short
Account type Netting or hedging
Trading style Indicator-confirmed intraday trend participation
Position limit One EA position on the symbol at a time

How the default entry works

Signals are calculated from completed M30 candles. A trade is considered only when all enabled confirmations agree.

Indicator Role in the entry model Default
RSI Confirms momentum through a fresh level crossing. Long signals use a cross above 55; short signals use the symmetrical cross below 45. Period 19, level 55
Bears Power Confirms whether bearish pressure is improving or deteriorating from the previous completed bar. Period 10, slope confirmation
ADX and DMI ADX checks trend strength. A fresh +DI/-DI cross confirms the direction. Period 28, minimum ADX 20
No forced daily trade: the default signal mode waits for valid indicator confirmation. Some days may have no trade. The maximum-trades-per-day input is a limit, not a target.

How positions are closed

  • MACD reversal: the default indicator exit closes a long position after a bearish MACD main-line/signal-line cross and a short position after a bullish cross.
  • Initial Stop Loss: 60 pips by default.
  • Initial Take Profit: 180 pips by default.
  • Maximum holding time: 16 hours by default.
  • Optional Bollinger Bands exit: available but disabled in the default setup.
  • Optional management: break-even, one partial close, fixed-pip trailing and ATR trailing are available but disabled by default.

Default configuration

Parameter group Default behavior
Entry mode Original Signals: indicator-only entry with no fixed entry hour
Risk sizing 5.5% of equity per trade
Maximum spread 3.0 pips
Cooldown after exit 90 minutes
Maximum entries 1 per broker-server day
Daily equity-loss protection 6%
Peak-equity drawdown protection 20%
Trading days Monday through Friday
News filter Available, disabled by default
Risk warning: 5.5% equity risk per trade is aggressive and was used for the supplied growth-oriented preset. A more conservative starting point is 1% to 2% on a demo account. Reducing risk changes both potential return and drawdown. The user remains responsible for selecting a risk level appropriate for the account.

Position sizing

Three position-sizing modes are available:

  • Fixed lot: uses the lot size selected by the user.
  • Percent of balance: calculates volume from balance, risk percentage and Stop Loss distance.
  • Percent of equity: calculates volume from current equity, risk percentage and Stop Loss distance. This is the default mode.

The EA uses the broker's tick value, volume step, minimum volume, maximum volume and symbol volume limit when calculating an order. If the calculated volume is below the broker's minimum and minimum-lot override is disabled, the trade is skipped rather than increasing risk automatically.

Execution and protection filters

  • Maximum spread filter
  • Quote freshness check
  • Optional new-bar price-gap filter
  • Broker trading-session check
  • Configurable weekday and server-time session window
  • Post-exit cooldown
  • Maximum number of entries per day
  • Optional consecutive-loss limit
  • Optional MetaTrader 5 economic-calendar filter
  • Order margin check, broker stop-distance validation and transient-error retries

The on-chart status panel explains why the EA is waiting or blocking an entry, including spread, session, cooldown, risk, daily limit and indicator-data conditions.

Installation and first use

  1. Install the product from the MQL5 Market into MetaTrader 5.
  2. Open a GBPUSD M30 chart. A broker suffix is acceptable.
  3. Attach Capital Waves Pro to one chart.
  4. Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5 and allow algorithmic trading in the EA settings.
  5. Keep the default indicator mode for the documented strategy.
  6. Select an appropriate risk level. New users should begin with 1% to 2% on demo.
  7. Confirm that the status panel reports that the EA is ready and waiting for a signal.
  8. Use a stable internet connection or a suitable VPS if continuous operation is required.

Historical Strategy Tester reference

Historical simulation only - not a live trading record and not a forecast.
Test item Result reported by MT5
Period 1 August 2024 to 31 July 2026
Symbol and timeframe GBPUSD-Z, M30
Model Every tick based on real ticks
History quality 100% real ticks
Initial deposit 5,000 USD
Total net profit 5,322.05 USD as reported by the MT5 summary
Profit Factor 2.85
Number of trades 56
Maximum equity drawdown 15.37%

The parameters and risk setting were selected using the same historical interval. The result is therefore in-sample and contains optimization bias. The sample contains only 56 trades. It should not be treated as proof of future profitability or stability. Different brokers, spreads, commissions, swaps, slippage, leverage, tick data and market conditions can materially change the result.

Frequently asked questions

Does the EA open a trade every day?

No. The default mode trades only when all enabled indicator conditions agree. The one-trade-per-day setting is a maximum limit, not a promise of daily activity.

Does it enter at a fixed time?

No, not in the default Original Signals mode. Daily entry hour and minute inputs remain available for optional legacy daily-entry modes. They are ignored by the documented default signal mode.

Can I use another symbol or timeframe?

The product is designed and tested for GBPUSD M30. It can warn about a different chart and can optionally reject it through Strict Chart mode. Using another symbol or timeframe is outside the documented configuration.

Does it support broker symbol suffixes?

Yes. Names containing GBPUSD, such as GBPUSD.a or GBPUSD-Z, are accepted.

Does it use martingale, grid, arbitrage or recovery trading?

No. The EA does not multiply lot size after a loss, build a recovery grid or use arbitrage logic.

Can it hold several positions?

No. It permits one position managed by this EA on the symbol at a time.

Can I trade manually on the same symbol?

A manual position or a position with another magic number on the same symbol blocks new EA entries. This prevents the EA from mixing its trade management with unrelated positions. Manual trading on other symbols is not directly blocked.

Are daily loss and drawdown limits based only on this EA?

No. They are calculated from total account equity. Other EAs and manual positions can therefore affect these protection thresholds. When a threshold is reached, Capital Waves Pro closes its own positions and blocks new entries; it does not close unrelated positions.

What happens after MetaTrader or the VPS restarts?

On a live account, the daily-equity reference, peak-equity reference and partial-close state are stored using MetaTrader terminal Global Variables. The Reset Protection State input should be used only when the user intentionally wants to clear that saved protection state.

Is the news filter included in historical tests?

No. The optional news filter uses the built-in MetaTrader 5 economic calendar during live operation and is disabled inside the Strategy Tester. Historical tests therefore do not simulate this optional filter.

Why might a valid-looking signal be skipped?

Possible reasons include spread above the configured limit, stale quote, closed broker session, cooldown, daily trade limit, account-protection limit, insufficient margin, volume below the broker minimum, an existing position, or indicator history not being ready. The status panel displays the current reason.

What is the required minimum deposit?

There is no universal minimum because contract size, leverage, tick value, minimum lot and margin requirements differ by broker. The position-size calculation may deliberately skip a trade when the selected risk is too small for the broker's minimum volume. Always test with the intended broker and account settings.

Will my results match the published test?

No identical result can be expected. Historical tests are simulations, and live execution includes changing spreads, commissions, swaps, latency and slippage. Future market conditions will also differ from the optimization interval.

Should I change the indicator parameters?

The published configuration should be tested before making changes. Parameter changes create a different strategy profile and should be validated independently. Avoid selecting parameters only because they improve one historical test.

Support

Support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and MQL5 private messages. When reporting a technical issue, include the MetaTrader 5 build, broker, symbol name, timeframe, account type, relevant Experts and Journal messages, and the input set used. Do not post account passwords or other private credentials.

Trading foreign exchange involves risk. Historical performance does not guarantee future results. Use settings that are appropriate for your financial situation and risk tolerance.

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Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (141)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.02 (43)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Constant Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
1 (1)
专家
Constant Trader 是一款全自动、专业的交易机器人。 专为外汇市场设计的 EURUSD。 EA 不需要配置参数。 准备好处理 EURUSD M30。 您只需要决定拍品的选择。 它有一个智能算法，可以检测趋势，过滤掉市场噪音。 专家根据趋势方向创建订单。 输入和输出订单由可以在任何 MT4 平台上找到的三个指标的组合给出：Bolinger Bands、Standard Deviation 和 Stochastic。 每笔交易都受到止损保护，这在波动性增加的时候带来了资本安全。 EA 在 1 年的 EURUSD 历史数据（2022-2023）中进行了测试。 在使用真钱之前，请先下载并自行测试。 该智能交易针对 EURUSD M30 进行了优化。 每一对都有自己的特点。 推荐： EAMagic - EA 的幻数，它允许顾问仅使用其头寸。 每个图表必须有不同的值。 本EA无需配置参数。 确保您拥有此平价欧元的已下载和可测试历史记录
FREE
YenGuard AI
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
YenGuard AI is a professional trading robot, which does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The robot is fully automatic and does not require any human intervention. It trades on the basis of moving averages and is able to trade in Forex USDJPY currency pairs and M15 time frame. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicat
FREE
Constant Grow
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
使用终极交易指标 Constant Grow 解锁交易账户持续增长的秘密。 这一革命性工具由 RVI 信号、移动平均线、交易量、随机指标和鳄鱼指标等先进指标组合提供支持，经过两年（2021-2023 年）的精心回溯测试，以确保其有效性。 借助 Constant Grow，您现在可以保护和扩大您的账户余额，同时最大限度地降低风险。 我们的专家顾问负责所有资金管理方面的事务，让您能够专注于进行有利可图的交易。 只需为可用头寸设置固定手数，然后让我们的 GBPJPY H1 专家完成其余工作。 无需担心复杂的设置或猜测。 Constant Grow 旨在与每个货币对无缝协作，利用其独特的功能来实现最大盈利能力。 不要错过这个机会来提升您的交易游戏并体验无与伦比的成功。 今天就开始通过Constant Grow 来增加您的财富！ 确保您在 MT4 中下载并测试了该平价 GBP/JPY 的历史记录。 如果您认为没问题，请小批量进行测试。 这对我来说是一座金矿。 推荐： ü MaxLotSize - 允许的最大交易手数。 仅当您真正了解自己在做什么时才更改此参数。 ü TakePr
FREE
CadusFX
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
Discover the power of CadusFX, the fully automated professional trading robot, designed specifically for the USDCAD forex market on the H1 timeframe. CadusFX is ready for action right away! All you have to do is choose your lot size. With an intelligent algorithm that detects trends and filters out market noise, CadusFX generates orders in the right direction of the trend. Combining two essential indicators, MACD Signal and Average True Range – available on any MT5 platform, this expert offers
FREE
Immutable Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
Get your hands on Immutable Trader and start making money in the markets with ease! Our innovative EA is powered by a smart algorithm that detects trends, filters out market noise, and places orders with pinpoint accuracy. You'll never have to worry about capital security again with our built-in Stop-Loss feature. And with 5 powerful indicators at your disposal - Directional Indicators, Stochastic, RSI, ADX and Bollinger Bands - you'll be able to confidently trade in any market condition. Get Im
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Trade Jet
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
TRADER JET 是一款完全自动化的专业交易机器人。 专为 GBPJPY 外汇市场设计。 EA 不需要参数配置。 准备开始研究 GBPJPY H1。 您只需要对该地块做出决定即可。 它包括一个智能系统，可以识别趋势并过滤市场噪音。 专家根据趋势方向下订单。 商品通道指数、MACD 信号、标准差和移动平均线是每个提供输入和输出订单的 MT5 平台上的三个指标。 使用 GBPJPY H1 的一年历史数据（2022-2023）对专家进行评估。 我测试了 2022 年 1 月至 2023 年 6 月期间 GBPJPY H1 平价的指标，起始资金为 2000 美元，手数为 0.10，最大点差为 30，结果如屏幕截图所示。 推荐： EAMagic - EA 的神奇数字，允许顾问专门以其头寸进行操作。 每个图表必须具有唯一的值。 该 EA 不需要参数配置。 确定您已下载并测试了此平价英镑/日元 H1 时间范围的历史记录。 我建议使用 VPS 或始终连接到互联网的计算机。 推荐任何经纪人。 建议最低存款额 - 美分账户 1000 美元，手数 0.1 最大点差：30 点
FREE
Alligator Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (2)
专家
Alligator Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   USDJPY M30. EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  USDJPY M30. , You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Alligator
FREE
Bullish Wave
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
准备好加速您的交易游戏了吗？ Bullish Wave 是一款全自动交易软件，可为您提供成为盈利交易者所需的优势。 借助强大的分析、实时市场数据和直观的工具。 借助 Bullish Wave，您将能够像专业人士一样毫不费力地在外汇市场上进行交易。 我们的全自动 EA 使用两个行业领先的指标：Bears Power 指标和 ADX 指标。 借助我们集成的止损和获利功能，开仓比以往任何时候都更快、更安全。 停止犯错，开始像专业人士一样使用 Bullish Wave 进行交易！ 专家测试了 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2023 年 1 月的 EURUSD M15 历史数据（在 MT4 上进行了 3 年回测）。 确保您已在 MT4 平台上正确下载了 EUR USD - M15 时间范围的历史记录。 在您的真实帐户上激活它之前，请自行测试。 特征： 欧元兑美元 M15 入场手数：最少 0.1 止损：128点 止盈：132 点 最低账户：1000 - 2000 $ 最大点差：20 点 账户杠杆 - 1:500。 终端 - MetaTrader4 推荐： EAMagic - E
FREE
Bollinger Blitz
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
凭借其智能算法和专家订单，您可以确保自己始终处于领先地位。 从上涨和下跌的市场中获利，轻松预测趋势，并在您的投资组合中保持领先地位——有了 Bollinger Blitz，一切皆有可能！ 通过 Bollinger Blitz，您将能够像专业人士一样毫不费力地在外汇市场上进行交易。 我们的全自动 EA 使用两个行业领先的指标：商品通道指数和布林带。 借助我们集成的止损和获利功能，开仓比以往任何时候都更快、更安全。 停止犯错，开始像专业人士一样使用 Bollinger Blitz 进行交易！ EA 测试了从 2022 年 1 月 1 日到 2023 年 1 月的 GBPUSD M5 历史数据（在 MT4 上进行了 1 年回测）。 请自行下载测试。 英镑兑美元 M5 入场手数：最少 0.1 止损：41点 止盈：74 点 最低账户：1000 - 2000 $ 最大点差：30 点 账户杠杆 - 1:500。 终端 - MetaTrader4   推荐：   ü MaxLotSize - 最大允许交易手数。 仅当您真正了解自己在做什么时才更改此参数。 ü Take
FREE
Moving Average EA Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
2.5 (2)
专家
Moving Average Trader 是一款專業的交易機器人，無需配置參數。 您只需要決定您將使用的地塊的大小。 該機器人是全自動的，不需要任何人為乾預。 它在移動平均線的基礎上進行交易，並且能夠在所有貨幣對中進行交易。 它具有檢測趨勢的智能算法。 專家根據趨勢方向創建訂單。 輸入和輸出訂單由可以在任何 MT4 平台上找到的兩個指標的組合給出：移動平均線交叉和包絡線指標。 指標的周期和水平值以最佳組合進行調整，以獲得最佳淨利潤。 它還包含止損和止盈，在波動性增加的時候提供資金安全。 Expert 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2022 年 12 月的 1 年 GBPUSD M15 歷史數據中進行了測試（在 MT4 上進行了 2 年回測）。 請自行下載測試。 您還可以使用 Metatrader 4 平台中的優化功能來尋找更好的 EA 版本。 推薦： ü MaxLotSize - 最大允許交易手數。 僅當您真正了解自己在做什麼時才更改此參數。 ü TakeProfit - 以點數獲利。 ü StopLoss – 止損點數。 ü EAMagic - E
FREE
EffiTrade
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
1. Product Type: EffiTrade is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that enables automated trading on the Forex market. This EA focuses on trading the GBP/JPY pair, using advanced algorithms to identify market entry and exit opportunities. 2. Main Features: Automated Strategy: Uses technical indicators such as Moving Average and other custom parameters to execute trades. Time Frame: Operating on the M15 timeframe, i.e. every trading decision is based on anal
FREE
Stock Flow
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
您是否希望将您的股票交易提升到一个新的水平？ 凭借其智能算法和专家订单，您可以确保自己始终处于领先地位。 从上涨和下跌的市场中获利，轻松预测趋势，并保持投资组合的领先地位 - 有了 Stock Flow，一切皆有可能！ 输入和输出订单由可以在任何 MT4 平台上找到的两个指标的组合给出：MACD 信号、动量指标和资金流量指标。 指标的周期和水平值以最佳组合进行调整，以获得最佳净利润。 它还包含止损和止盈，在波动性增加的时候提供资金安全。 Expert 测试了 2021 年 1 月 1 日至 2023 年 1 月的 GBPUSD M30 历史数据（在 MT4 上回测 2 年）。 请自行下载测试。 您还可以使用 Metatrader 4 平台中的优化功能来寻找更好的 EA 版本。 推荐： ü MaxLotSize - 最大允许交易手数。 仅当您真正了解自己在做什么时才更改此参数。 ü TakeProfit - 以点数获利。 ü StopLoss – 止损点数。 ü EAMagic - EA 的幻数，它允许顾问仅使用其位置。 每个图表必须有不同的值。 ü 本E
FREE
Discret Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
Discret Trader 是一種交易機器人，旨在在外匯市場上產生每日利潤。 Discret Trader 非常適合那些想從小錢開始並進行自動交易的人。 Discret Trader 具有最小的損失和超過 95% 的高精度，是專門設計為具有最小風險和高利潤機會的自動交易平台。 Discret Trader是一款全自動、專業的交易機器人，專為外匯市場GBPUSD M15設計。它專為那些想在自動交易中以少量資金開始的人而設計。當然是最小手數。對於其他人來說，增加風險就足夠了。 此 EA 無需配置參數。準備在 GBPUSD M15 上工作。 您只需要決定批次的選擇。 該 EA 具有檢測趨勢的智能算法， 輸入和輸出訂單基於 Dochian 通道、隨機信號和商品通道指數。 每筆交易都受到止損的保護，這在波動性增加的時候帶來了資金安全。 Strong Trader 的下降幅度很小（約 15%），這提供了定期從市場中提取資金的可能性。 專家從 2020 年 11 月至今（2022 年 11 月）對 GBPUSD 歷史數據進行了測試。請先下載並自行測試，然後再將其用於真錢。 該專家
FREE
Serious Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
Serious Trader是一个全自动的专业交易机器人，专门为外汇市场EURUSD M15时间框架设计。 EA不需要配置参数。你只需要决定你要使用的手数大小。1000美元账户的推荐手数是0.1。如果你的账户里有更多的资金，你可以按比例增加手数。 它有一个智能算法，可以检测趋势。专家会根据趋势方向创建订单。 输入和输出的订单是由三个指标组合而成的，这些指标可以在任何MT4平台上找到。 威廉姆斯百分比范围、ADX、平均真实范围为进入条件，DeMarker指标为退出条件。指标有周期和水平值，以最佳组合调整为最佳净利润。 它还包含一个跟踪止损和止盈，在波动性增加时带来资本安全。 该专家在1年的欧元兑美元M15历史数据中进行了测试（从2021年1月1日至2022年3月7日）。 请下载它并自己测试。 你也可以使用Metatrader 4平台的优化功能来找到更好的EA版本。 最低存款：1000美元 杠杆。1/500 点差值：10点 追踪止损: 180点 获利：151点 通过 www.DeepL.com/Translator （免费版）翻译
FREE
Pacific Trade
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
An Automated Solution for Efficient Trading on GBPJPY, M30" Description: Discover Pacific Trade, an advanced trading robot that redefines the way you engage in the forex market, focusing on the GBPJPY parity and having the M30 timeframe as the optimal time window. This intelligent tool combines modern technology with sophisticated trading strategies to bring you consistent and sustainable profits. Key features: 1. **Efficiency on GBPJPY, M30 Timeframe:** has been fine-tuned to maximize trad
FREE
Idea Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
創意交易者 (EURUSD M30) Idea Trader 是一款全自動、專業的交易機器人。 專為外匯市場設計的 EURUSD M30。 本EA無需配置參數。 準備在 EURUSD M30 上工作。 您只需要決定拍品的選擇。 該 EA 具有智能算法，可檢測趨勢，過濾掉市場噪音。 專家根據趨勢方向創建訂單。 輸入和輸出訂單由可以在任何 MT4 平台上找到的四個指標的組合給出：商品通道指數、動量、力量指數和平均真實範圍。 每筆交易都受到止損保護，這在波動性增加的時候帶來了資本安全。 這個 EA 提供小的下拉菜單，它提供了定期從市場中提取資金的可能性。 該“EA”在 2022 年 1 月至 2023 年 3 月期間對 EURUSD 歷史數據進行了測試。 在使用真錢之前，請先下載並自行測試。 該智能交易針對 EURUSD M30 進行了優化。 每一對都有自己的特點。 推薦： EAMagic - EA 的幻數，它允許顧問僅使用其頭寸。 每個圖表必須有不同的值。 本EA無需配置參數。 確保您擁有此平價歐元/美元 M15 時間框架的下載和可測試歷史記錄。 我建議使用 V
FREE
Strong Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
4 (2)
专家
Strong Trader是一款全自动、专业的交易机器人，专为GBPUSD H1外汇市场设计。 它专为那些想在自动交易中以少量资金开始的人而设计。 当然是最少的。 对于其他人来说，增加风险就足够了。 本EA无需配置参数。 准备好处理 GBPUSD H1。 您只需要决定拍品的选择。 该 EA 具有检测趋势的智能算法， 输入和输出顺序基于随机信号和包络线。 每笔交易都受到止损保护，这在波动性增加的时候带来了资本安全。 Strong Trader 的跌幅很小（约 20%），这提供了定期从市场中提取资金的可能性。 参数已经过调整，使 EA 在过去 3 年（2020 年 1 月 - 2023 年 1 月）根据 GBPUSD 历史数据盈利。 在使用真钱之前，请先下载并自行测试。 该智能交易针对 GBPUSD H1 进行了优化。 每一对都有自己的特点。   最低存款：500 -1000 $ 最大点差：20 点 我建议使用 VPS 或计算机。
Velora FX
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
Velora FX is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for EURUSD on the M30 timeframe. Technical profile: Symbol: EURUSD Recommended timeframe: M30 Platform: MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor type: Trend, Level trading Lot mode: Fixed lot by default Default lot: 0.30 Default maximum lot: 0.30 Spread filter: maximum 3.0 pips Main execution style: rule-based technical trading Recommended testing mode: Every tick Recommended initial test deposit: 5000 USD Recommended account type: ECN or low-spread
Pound Yen Reversion Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
Technical overview Product type: Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 Recommended symbol: Pound Yen / GBPJPY Recommended timeframe: M15 Trading style: short-term mean reversion / scalping Main indicators: Bollinger Bands, RSI, EMA trend anchor Default Stop Loss: 20 pips Default Take Profit: 30 pips Default maximum trade duration: 5 M15 candles Default lot logic: dynamic lots enabled, capped at 0.30 lots for buy and sell positions Grid: no Martingale: no Hedging logic: no News trading: no Multicurre
Silent Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (1)
专家
沉默商人   全自动Silent Trader EA在收到来自四个指标的信号后开仓：资金流向指数，力量指数，短吻鳄和标准差。它还包含止损和获利。   日元日元M30 入场人数：最低0.1 止损：162点 止盈：197点 最低存款额：500-1000 $ 最高点差：20点 帐户杠杆-从1：500开始。 终端-MetaTrader5   建议：   üMaxLotSize-允许的最大交易手数。仅当您真正了解自己在做什么时才更改此参数。 üTakeProfit-以点数获利。 üStopLoss –止损点数。 üEAMagic-EA的幻数，它使顾问只能使用其仓位。每个图表必须具有不同的值。 ü此EA无需配置参数。 ü确保您具有该英镑/日元比价的可下载历史记录。 ü我建议使用VPS或永久连接到Internet的计算机。 ü推荐经纪人-任何。   最低建议存款-美分帐户和手数0.1的$ 500。   可以针对自动交易进行优化。
SmartTrend EA
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
SmartTrend EA——通过先进的技术指标进行精准驱动的交易。 如果您曾经进行过外汇交易，您就会知道情绪会影响决策。有时，您会过早退出盈利交易，或在亏损交易中停留太久。 EA 消除了这种情感因素，仅根据逻辑和技术指标执行策略。 MetaTrader 5 是最受欢迎的交易平台之一，该 EA 经过专门设计，可最大限度地发挥其高级功能。我们的 EA 可配置且适应性强，可以定制以适应任何交易策略。 想要开始自动交易吗？这个 EA 是完美的解决方案！ 1. 主要特点 它仅用于且仅针对外汇市场上的 AUDCAD 对、15 分钟周期、1:100 杠杆。 完全自动化：EA 无需用户干预即可执行订单。 基于技术指标的算法：使用移动平均线交叉、商品通道指数 (CCI)、方向指标 (DMI) 和鳄鱼指标来做出决策。 风险管理：包括可配置的止损和获利参数。 针对速度和效率进行优化：干净的代码，针对快速执行和高效的资源利用进行优化。 MT5 兼容性：适用于任何 MT5 账户类型。 2. 使用的技术指标 a) 移动平均线交叉 快速移动平均线：11 个周期 慢速移动平均线：36 个周期
Bears Graph Pro
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
Bears Graph Pro Bears Graph Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD on the M30 timeframe . It combines several native MetaTrader indicators into one configurable trading system: RSI, Bears Power, Bollinger Bands, MACD, ADX, EMA trend filtering and ATR volatility filtering. The idea of the EA is simple: it looks for directional movement, confirms the signal with momentum and market structure, then manages the trade with fixed stops, take profit, breakeven and optional volatility-
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