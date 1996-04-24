Asymmetric swing intelligence indicator MT5

 Asymmetric Swing Intelligence System: A Nonlinear Market State Classification Algorithm

▼ Is Your System Getting Stopped Out in a Dead Flat?
 ▷ This is the ultimate challenge for automated trading systems. During prolonged sideways consolidation, standard algorithms react linearly to every tick, chasing the price and opening a flood of false trades inside market noise. It is time to upgrade your market analysis to rigid, discrete logic.
▼ KPTF Technology: Physics Against Chaos
 ▷ The ASI product is powered by the KPTF mathematical module, based on Landau's Theory of Phase Transitions. The indicator classifies market structure not as a chaotic flow, but as a thermodynamic medium existing in two distinct states:

  ▷ 1. Quantum Condensate (Flat Range): The algorithm continuously calculates the wave displacement relative to a volatility barrier. Until the momentum accumulates a critical mass of energy, the boundary stands firm as an "iron armor," completely blocking any false signal generation inside the sideways range.
  ▷ 2. Kinetic Breakout (Impulse): Once the potential threshold is breached, the system executes an instantaneous jump to a new price level, forming mathematically clean "floors" of support and resistance.

▼ Capturing the True Impulse
 ▷ The indicator triggers strictly at the very onset of a powerful price transition. Signals are generated precisely when the balance of power collapses, allowing you to ride directional moves before the market reverts to a sideways chop.
 ▷ Thanks to its perfect discreteness and zero "whipsaw" noise, KPTF serves as a flawless Feature Generator. The intersection points of phase boundaries act as clean singularity points for external machine learning classifiers.
▼ Risk-Free Testing

 ▷ Download the ASI System demo version, launch the indicator in your trading platform, and evaluate the algorithm's performance powered by a mathematical filter of market entropy.


▼ Trading Parameters and Account Requirements

▷ Target currency pairs: The product technically works on any pairs with default settings, but is optimized for XAUUSD, XAUEUR.

▷ Timeframe flexibility: Supports operation on M15, M30, H1, H2, H4.

▷ Trading account type: Requires an account that supports hedging (Hedging). Standard Netting is technically not supported.

▷ Recommended account types: ECN/Raw for large amounts, Cent for deposits up to $10,000, or Swap-Free.

▷ Leverage: Leverage of 1:100 or higher is required.

▷ Minimum deposit: From $800-1000 on a standard account (or $10 on a cent account) per used currency pair.


▼ Risks and Diversification

▷ Ensembling effect: Capability of simultaneous independent execution on three pairs with different Magic Numbers for mutual drawdown compensation.

▷ Deposit protection: The "Risk: Enable grid depth protection" function allows hard-limiting the maximum number of orders in the grid and automatically shedding the load at a critical threshold.


▼ Algorithm and Mathematical Model

▷ Full autonomy: The product automatically scans the chart, recognizes the currency pair, and instantly starts working without manual parameter adjustments.

▷ End-to-end history audit: When changing the timeframe or losing connection, the terminal conducts a full history audit to eliminate price distortions.

▷ Virtual order accounting: If an order fails to open at the broker due to slippage or connection loss, the robot accounts for it virtually to preserve the integrity of the mathematical model — this is an architectural paradigm!

▷ Retry attempts: The system makes up to 10 attempts to open an order while the price fluctuates near the candle opening.

▷ Non-volatile memory: Upon PC shutdown and restart, the Expert Advisor instantly recalculates the model from the beginning of history based on the Magic Number of the orders.


▼ Protection Against Market Noise and the Broker

▷ Stealth mode: The virtual order algorithm hides real price levels and targets from the broker's server, eliminating stop-hunting.

▷ Performance optimization: The indicator outputs signals through graphical objects (lines, arrows) without using buffers, which accelerates calculations and saves memory.

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The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
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Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
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Abdul Hamas
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Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Indicators
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 Indicator · Smart Money Concepts · Predictive Intelligence Engine ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI is a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines the complete SMC framework — Order Blocks, Liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure,
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
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Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
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Floating gain meter MT4
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