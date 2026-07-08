Market Structure Pro Dashboard is an MT5 market structure decision dashboard built to help traders read the market quickly and with more clarity.



One of the most powerful indicators available



Works on all instruments and timeframes



Super simple plug & play





It brings market structure, trend, key levels, multi-timeframe analysis, VWAP, EMA, divergence, alerts, trade plan overlays, and built-in education into one clear workspace.





Instead of stacking many separate indicators, MSP gives you a structured view of what the market is doing, what supports the current setup, what is holding it back, and what to watch next.





Main features:





Market structure dashboard for MT5

Colour-coded market states

Main HUD with direction, grade, confidence, trend, bias, entry, stop, and target information

State ribbon showing how market conditions have developed

Support and resistance key levels

Camarilla pivot points and levels

Previous day and previous week levels

Multi-timeframe analysis

VWAP, EMA, SuperTrend, Bollinger Bands, ATR, and divergence context

On-chart trade plan overlays

MT5 alerts and notifications

Built-in Learning Mode with 16 in-chart education tabs

“Why am I seeing this?” plain-English explanation panel

Customisable trading styles, risk profiles, signal engine, filters, indicators, alerts, HUD panels, sessions, and chart visuals





Market Structure Pro Dashboard is designed for discretionary traders who want a clearer decision workspace, not blind buy and sell arrows.





You can customise the indicator to suit your trading style, including scalping, intraday trading, swing trading, safer filtering, moderate filtering, or more aggressive conditions.





The built-in Learning Mode helps newer users understand what the dashboard is showing, while experienced traders can use the same workspace for faster market context.





This product may be useful for traders who want:





A cleaner way to read market structure

Support and resistance levels in one place

Multi-timeframe context without switching charts

Trend, momentum, volatility, and divergence context

Clearer trade planning

Configurable alerts

A more organised MT5 workflow



Quick Start Attach Market Structure Pro Dashboard to a chart. Allow the indicator a few moments to analyse the current market. Open Learning Mode (Blue icon top right of chart) if you're new to Market Structure Pro as this is the user guide. Review the current market state and recommended action before considering a trade. Apply your own risk management before entering any position.





What this product is not:



It is not an Expert Advisor

It does not place trades

It does not guarantee results

It is not a signal copying service

It is not financial advice





Decision support only. Market Structure Pro Dashboard does not place trades or guarantee results. All trading decisions remain your responsibility.