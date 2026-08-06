MQL5 Experts
Specification
we make money ,we print money I want to help averyone to start making money so if he purchase it you can start earning up 1000 dollars pair week which is enough to help your family and friends
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
134
66%
Arbitration
36
25% / 56%
Overdue
22
16%
Free
Published: 10 codes
4
Rating
Projects
478
40%
Arbitration
105
40% / 24%
Overdue
82
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
Similar orders
NEED A READY MADE GOLD SCALPING EA 30 - 200 USDHello, I am looking for an existing MT5 EA for XAUUSD (Gold). I do not want a custom EA from scratch. I need a high-frequency breakout scalping EA with: Buy Stop & Sell Stop (OCO) Fixed Stop Loss Automatic Break-even Tick-by-tick Trailing Stop One trade at a time If you already have such an EA, please send live results, demo, pricing, and videos
KOKIE FX 30 - 200 USDPROGRAM: PSMI Market Intelligence Engine v1.0 OBJECTIVE: Analyse the market from higher timeframes to lower timeframes, build a market narrative, and only allow execution when every condition is confirmed. ========================================================= STEP 1 LOAD DATA ========================================================= Read: Monthly (future) Daily H4 H1 M15 M5
Elite sniper scalper 30+ USDvoid OnTick() { // Check if we already have an open trade if(OrdersTotal() == 0) { // Get the value of a 14-period Moving Average double ma = iMA(Symbol(), 0, 14, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0); // Basic Condition: If current close price moves above the MA, buy if(Close[0] > ma) { int ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, 0.1, Ask, 3, 0, 0, "My First Bot", 0, 0, clrGreen); } } }
Profit Hunter Killer EA 100+ USDi brought an EA called profit hunter killer and the file is not working any more its a scalper type EA can anyone here decomplie the file as i cam not abe to reach the seller i brought it on Shopee malaysian website
Strangest request, EVER! 30 - 250 USDRecently I have backtested more than 100 EAs and I have come to a conclusion that in the long-term all of them produce catastrophic results. I used 99.9% data quality and whenever possible decades of data. In the short-term almost all of them can have nice gains. But there is hardly any EA that could survive even just 3-5 years, let alone decades ! This got me thinking: if almost all EAs are unfit for long-term
Convert Tradingview (Pinescript) to MT5 Indicator 50 - 200 USDI am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a TradingView indicator into an MT5 indicator. The objective is to recreate the TradingView indicator in MQL5 so that it produces the same calculations, plots, values, and signals as closely as possible. Requirements: Convert the TradingView Pine Script into an MT5 indicator (.mq5). Ensure the MT5 version matches the TradingView version as accurately as
EA FOR M5 GBPUSD A REVERSAL STRATEGY 100+ USDEA WILL BE FOR GBPUSD ON M5 TIMEFRAME. IT IS A REJECTION/REVERSAL STRATEGY. IT FOCUSES ON BREAK OF LEVEL (M5 CANDLE CLOSE ABOVE HIGH, BELOW LOW (ASIA HIGH/LOW, YESTERDAYS HIGH/LOW, LAST WEEK HIGH/LOW, AND THEN ALSO SWING LEVELS BREAK AND REVERSALS BOTH INSIDE AND OUTSIDE PRICE ACTION) IN THIS STRATEGY WICKS ARE IGNORED, ONLY A SOLID CANDLE BREAK AND CLOSE AND REVERSAL CONSTITUTES AS A VALID TRADE. * EA TIME START +
Project information
Budget
50+ USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0