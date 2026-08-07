MQL5 Experts
Specification
Hello! I am searching an experienced programmer to help me fix bugs in NEOLOGICA, PROFIT, Code is written, 0 errors, 0 warnings, but not everything works functionally. Please help me, in general I am searching a programmer for a longer co-operation so this project can open door for other, interesting projects :)
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
342
29%
Arbitration
36
28% / 64%
Overdue
10
3%
Loaded
2
Rating
Projects
20
15%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
27
7%
Arbitration
9
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
4%
Working
5
Rating
Projects
62
23%
Arbitration
10
20% / 50%
Overdue
10
16%
Working
6
Rating
Projects
28
39%
Arbitration
3
0% / 67%
Overdue
6
21%
Loaded
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
872
48%
Arbitration
29
38% / 17%
Overdue
63
7%
Free
9
Rating
Projects
22
41%
Arbitration
8
0% / 50%
Overdue
3
14%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
59
36%
Arbitration
15
27% / 60%
Overdue
1
2%
Working
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Rating
Projects
7
29%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
4
57%
Free
17
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
18
Rating
Projects
553
50%
Arbitration
57
40% / 37%
Overdue
227
41%
Working
19
Rating
Projects
134
66%
Arbitration
36
25% / 56%
Overdue
22
16%
Free
Published: 10 codes
20
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
21
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
22
Rating
Projects
446
54%
Arbitration
22
59% / 14%
Overdue
30
7%
Working
23
Rating
Projects
123
31%
Arbitration
7
29% / 29%
Overdue
5
4%
Working
24
Rating
Projects
33
42%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
9%
Free
25
Rating
Projects
18
28%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
26
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
27
Rating
Projects
246
74%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
Published: 1 article
28
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
1
13%
Working
29
Rating
Projects
478
40%
Arbitration
105
40% / 24%
Overdue
82
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
30
Rating
Projects
58
59%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
31
Rating
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
20
40% / 20%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
Similar orders
NEED A READY MADE GOLD SCALPING EA 30 - 200 USDHello, I am looking for an existing MT5 EA for XAUUSD (Gold). I do not want a custom EA from scratch. I need a high-frequency breakout scalping EA with: Buy Stop & Sell Stop (OCO) Fixed Stop Loss Automatic Break-even Tick-by-tick Trailing Stop One trade at a time If you already have such an EA, please send live results, demo, pricing, and videos
KOKIE FX 30 - 200 USDPROGRAM: PSMI Market Intelligence Engine v1.0 OBJECTIVE: Analyse the market from higher timeframes to lower timeframes, build a market narrative, and only allow execution when every condition is confirmed. ========================================================= STEP 1 LOAD DATA ========================================================= Read: Monthly (future) Daily H4 H1 M15 M5
Elite sniper scalper 30+ USDvoid OnTick() { // Check if we already have an open trade if(OrdersTotal() == 0) { // Get the value of a 14-period Moving Average double ma = iMA(Symbol(), 0, 14, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0); // Basic Condition: If current close price moves above the MA, buy if(Close[0] > ma) { int ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, 0.1, Ask, 3, 0, 0, "My First Bot", 0, 0, clrGreen); } } }
Profit Hunter Killer EA 100+ USDi brought an EA called profit hunter killer and the file is not working any more its a scalper type EA can anyone here decomplie the file as i cam not abe to reach the seller i brought it on Shopee malaysian website
Strangest request, EVER! 30 - 250 USDRecently I have backtested more than 100 EAs and I have come to a conclusion that in the long-term all of them produce catastrophic results. I used 99.9% data quality and whenever possible decades of data. In the short-term almost all of them can have nice gains. But there is hardly any EA that could survive even just 3-5 years, let alone decades ! This got me thinking: if almost all EAs are unfit for long-term
Convert Tradingview (Pinescript) to MT5 Indicator 50 - 200 USDI am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a TradingView indicator into an MT5 indicator. The objective is to recreate the TradingView indicator in MQL5 so that it produces the same calculations, plots, values, and signals as closely as possible. Requirements: Convert the TradingView Pine Script into an MT5 indicator (.mq5). Ensure the MT5 version matches the TradingView version as accurately as
EA FOR M5 GBPUSD A REVERSAL STRATEGY 100+ USDEA WILL BE FOR GBPUSD ON M5 TIMEFRAME. IT IS A REJECTION/REVERSAL STRATEGY. IT FOCUSES ON BREAK OF LEVEL (M5 CANDLE CLOSE ABOVE HIGH, BELOW LOW (ASIA HIGH/LOW, YESTERDAYS HIGH/LOW, LAST WEEK HIGH/LOW, AND THEN ALSO SWING LEVELS BREAK AND REVERSALS BOTH INSIDE AND OUTSIDE PRICE ACTION) IN THIS STRATEGY WICKS ARE IGNORED, ONLY A SOLID CANDLE BREAK AND CLOSE AND REVERSAL CONSTITUTES AS A VALID TRADE. * EA TIME START +
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders23
Arbitrage count0