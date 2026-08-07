FreelanceSections

NEOLOGICA, PROFIT platform, fix bugs

MQL5 Experts

Specification

Hello! I am searching an experienced programmer to help me fix bugs in NEOLOGICA, PROFIT, Code is written, 0 errors, 0 warnings, but not everything works functionally. Please help me, in general I am searching a programmer for a longer co-operation so this project can open door for other, interesting projects :) 

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(271)
Projects
342
29%
Arbitration
36
28% / 64%
Overdue
10
3%
Loaded
2
Developer 2
Rating
(16)
Projects
20
15%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(1)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(21)
Projects
27
7%
Arbitration
9
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
4%
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(43)
Projects
62
23%
Arbitration
10
20% / 50%
Overdue
10
16%
Working
6
Developer 6
Rating
(14)
Projects
28
39%
Arbitration
3
0% / 67%
Overdue
6
21%
Loaded
7
Developer 7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(645)
Projects
872
48%
Arbitration
29
38% / 17%
Overdue
63
7%
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
(13)
Projects
22
41%
Arbitration
8
0% / 50%
Overdue
3
14%
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
(3)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
(49)
Projects
59
36%
Arbitration
15
27% / 60%
Overdue
1
2%
Working
12
Developer 12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Developer 13
Rating
(4)
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Developer 14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Developer 16
Rating
(3)
Projects
7
29%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
4
57%
Free
17
Developer 17
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
18
Developer 18
Rating
(271)
Projects
553
50%
Arbitration
57
40% / 37%
Overdue
227
41%
Working
19
Developer 19
Rating
(121)
Projects
134
66%
Arbitration
36
25% / 56%
Overdue
22
16%
Free
Published: 10 codes
20
Developer 20
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
21
Developer 21
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
22
Developer 22
Rating
(366)
Projects
446
54%
Arbitration
22
59% / 14%
Overdue
30
7%
Working
23
Developer 23
Rating
(101)
Projects
123
31%
Arbitration
7
29% / 29%
Overdue
5
4%
Working
24
Developer 24
Rating
(32)
Projects
33
42%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
9%
Free
25
Developer 25
Rating
(11)
Projects
18
28%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
26
Developer 26
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
27
Developer 27
Rating
(78)
Projects
246
74%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
Published: 1 article
28
Developer 28
Rating
(8)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
1
13%
Working
29
Developer 29
Rating
(298)
Projects
478
40%
Arbitration
105
40% / 24%
Overdue
82
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
30
Developer 30
Rating
(52)
Projects
58
59%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
31
Developer 31
Rating
(64)
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
20
40% / 20%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
Similar orders
NEED A READY MADE GOLD SCALPING EA 30 - 200 USD
Hello, I am looking for an existing MT5 EA for XAUUSD (Gold). I do not want a custom EA from scratch. I need a high-frequency breakout scalping EA with: Buy Stop & Sell Stop (OCO) Fixed Stop Loss Automatic Break-even Tick-by-tick Trailing Stop One trade at a time If you already have such an EA, please send live results, demo, pricing, and videos
KOKIE FX 30 - 200 USD
PROGRAM: PSMI Market Intelligence Engine v1.0 OBJECTIVE: Analyse the market from higher timeframes to lower timeframes, build a market narrative, and only allow execution when every condition is confirmed. ========================================================= STEP 1 LOAD DATA ========================================================= Read: Monthly (future) Daily H4 H1 M15 M5
EA and Signal Configuration, Monitoring and Reporting Service needed 30 - 200 USD
Hello, I am looking for someone to Run and Monitor the EA and Signals in the account. Should be able to monitor daily and fix any issue in the signal Copying and EA running. The Settings and configuration to be checked and updated periodically. Should be available to report and update on daily basis. Tell me the cost and your previous experience for the same. Thanks
Looking for an Experienced MQL4/MQL5 Developer to Build a Professional Scalping Expert Advisor (EA) 100 - 300 USD
Looking for an Experienced MQL4/MQL5 Developer to Build a Professional Scalping Expert Advisor (EA) I am looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to build a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 from scratch. My goal is to develop a high-quality scalping system with strong risk management and long-term profitability potential. I am not looking for unrealistic promises or "100%
Elite sniper scalper 30+ USD
void OnTick() { // Check if we already have an open trade if(OrdersTotal() == 0) { // Get the value of a 14-period Moving Average double ma = iMA(Symbol(), 0, 14, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0); // Basic Condition: If current close price moves above the MA, buy if(Close[0] > ma) { int ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, 0.1, Ask, 3, 0, 0, "My First Bot", 0, 0, clrGreen); } } }
Profit Hunter Killer EA 100+ USD
i brought an EA called profit hunter killer and the file is not working any more its a scalper type EA can anyone here decomplie the file as i cam not abe to reach the seller i brought it on Shopee malaysian website
Strangest request, EVER! 30 - 250 USD
Recently I have backtested more than 100 EAs and I have come to a conclusion that in the long-term all of them produce catastrophic results. I used 99.9% data quality and whenever possible decades of data. In the short-term almost all of them can have nice gains. But there is hardly any EA that could survive even just 3-5 years, let alone decades ! This got me thinking: if almost all EAs are unfit for long-term
NinjaTrader API Integration for Order Fulfillment & License Creation/Revocation 100+ USD
I need to connect my online store to the NinjaTrader API for automated order fulfillment and license creation/revocation. If you have experience integrating with the NinjaTrader Ecosystem API or implementing vendor licensing, please contact me with your relevant experience and approach
Convert Tradingview (Pinescript) to MT5 Indicator 50 - 200 USD
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a TradingView indicator into an MT5 indicator. The objective is to recreate the TradingView indicator in MQL5 so that it produces the same calculations, plots, values, and signals as closely as possible. Requirements: Convert the TradingView Pine Script into an MT5 indicator (.mq5). Ensure the MT5 version matches the TradingView version as accurately as
EA FOR M5 GBPUSD A REVERSAL STRATEGY 100+ USD
EA WILL BE FOR GBPUSD ON M5 TIMEFRAME. IT IS A REJECTION/REVERSAL STRATEGY. IT FOCUSES ON BREAK OF LEVEL (M5 CANDLE CLOSE ABOVE HIGH, BELOW LOW (ASIA HIGH/LOW, YESTERDAYS HIGH/LOW, LAST WEEK HIGH/LOW, AND THEN ALSO SWING LEVELS BREAK AND REVERSALS BOTH INSIDE AND OUTSIDE PRICE ACTION) IN THIS STRATEGY WICKS ARE IGNORED, ONLY A SOLID CANDLE BREAK AND CLOSE AND REVERSAL CONSTITUTES AS A VALID TRADE. * EA TIME START +

Project information

Budget
30+ USD

Customer

(7)
Placed orders23
Arbitrage count0