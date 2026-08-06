FreelanceSections

KOKIE FX

MQL5 Experts Strategy optimization

Specification

PROGRAM:
PSMI Market Intelligence Engine v1.0

OBJECTIVE:
Analyse the market from higher timeframes to lower timeframes,
build a market narrative,
and only allow execution when every condition is confirmed.

=========================================================
STEP 1
LOAD DATA
=========================================================

Read:

Monthly (future)

Daily

H4

H1

M15

M5

=========================================================
STEP 2
SWING ENGINE
=========================================================

Detect confirmed Swing Highs

Detect confirmed Swing Lows

Validate swings

Store swings

Classify:

HH

HL

LH

LL

EH

EL

=========================================================
STEP 3
EXTERNAL STRUCTURE
=========================================================

Determine:

Major Trend

Major BOS

Major CHoCH

Major Swing Direction

Output:

UP

DOWN

RANGE

=========================================================
STEP 4
H4 CONTEXT ENGINE
=========================================================

Confirm Daily

Locate:

Demand

Supply

Order Block

Breaker

FVG

Determine:

Premium

Discount

Equilibrium

=========================================================
STEP 5
H1 EXECUTION CONTEXT
=========================================================

Wait for price
to approach HTF POI

Detect:

Liquidity Pools

Liquidity Sweep

Displacement

Internal Structure

=========================================================
STEP 6
ENTRY ENGINE
=========================================================

IF

Daily == Bullish

AND

H4 == Bullish

AND

Price == Discount

AND

Inside Demand

AND

Sell-side Liquidity Swept

THEN

WAIT FOR

M15 CHoCH

IF CHoCH confirmed

WAIT FOR

Bullish BOS

WAIT FOR

Order Block Retest

IF Retest Successful

ENTRY READY

=========================================================
STEP 7
RISK ENGINE
=========================================================

Stop Loss

Below swept liquidity

Risk

1%

Take Profit

Internal Liquidity

or

External Liquidity

Minimum RR

1:2

=========================================================
STEP 8
TRADE MANAGEMENT
=========================================================

Move SL

Break Even

after predefined conditions

Trail

optional

Take Partial

optional

=========================================================
STEP 9
DASHBOARD
=========================================================

Display:

Narrative

Trend

Phase

POI

Liquidity

Risk

Confidence

Action

=========================================================

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Project information

Budget
30 - 200 USD

Customer

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