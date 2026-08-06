Specification
PROGRAM:
PSMI Market Intelligence Engine v1.0
OBJECTIVE:
Analyse the market from higher timeframes to lower timeframes,
build a market narrative,
and only allow execution when every condition is confirmed.
=========================================================
STEP 1
LOAD DATA
=========================================================
Read:
Monthly (future)
Daily
H4
H1
M15
M5
=========================================================
STEP 2
SWING ENGINE
=========================================================
Detect confirmed Swing Highs
Detect confirmed Swing Lows
Validate swings
Store swings
Classify:
HH
HL
LH
LL
EH
EL
=========================================================
STEP 3
EXTERNAL STRUCTURE
=========================================================
Determine:
Major Trend
Major BOS
Major CHoCH
Major Swing Direction
Output:
UP
DOWN
RANGE
=========================================================
STEP 4
H4 CONTEXT ENGINE
=========================================================
Confirm Daily
Locate:
Demand
Supply
Order Block
Breaker
FVG
Determine:
Premium
Discount
Equilibrium
=========================================================
STEP 5
H1 EXECUTION CONTEXT
=========================================================
Wait for price
to approach HTF POI
Detect:
Liquidity Pools
Liquidity Sweep
Displacement
Internal Structure
=========================================================
STEP 6
ENTRY ENGINE
=========================================================
IF
Daily == Bullish
AND
H4 == Bullish
AND
Price == Discount
AND
Inside Demand
AND
Sell-side Liquidity Swept
THEN
WAIT FOR
M15 CHoCH
IF CHoCH confirmed
WAIT FOR
Bullish BOS
WAIT FOR
Order Block Retest
IF Retest Successful
ENTRY READY
=========================================================
STEP 7
RISK ENGINE
=========================================================
Stop Loss
Below swept liquidity
Risk
1%
Take Profit
Internal Liquidity
or
External Liquidity
Minimum RR
1:2
=========================================================
STEP 8
TRADE MANAGEMENT
=========================================================
Move SL
Break Even
after predefined conditions
Trail
optional
Take Partial
optional
=========================================================
STEP 9
DASHBOARD
=========================================================
Display:
Narrative
Trend
Phase
POI
Liquidity
Risk
Confidence
Action
=========================================================
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