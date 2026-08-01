Specification
Hi, I'm interested in ordering an MT4 trading bot. Before we begin, could you please send me the technical specifications and requirements you'll need?
Specifically, I'd like to know:
- The trading strategy the bot will use.
- The currency pairs or instruments it will trade.
- The timeframes it supports.
- Risk management features (lot sizing, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, maximum drawdown).
- Whether it supports multiple accounts.
- Any indicators or custom logic used.
- Whether the source code is included or only the compiled file (.ex4/.ex5).
- VPS requirements and minimum system specifications.
- The estimated development time and total cost.
Please let me know if you need any additional information from me before getting started.
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Project information
Budget
30 - 40 USD
Deadline
from 7 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0