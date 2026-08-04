Specification
Project Overview
I am looking for an experienced algorithmic trading developer to build a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 and/or cTrader.
The objective is to create a robust automated trading system focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).
This project is intended for serious long-term trading. My priority is not aggressive profits, high-frequency trading, or unrealistic performance claims. My primary objective is to develop a system that emphasizes:
- Capital preservation
- Controlled drawdown
- High-probability trading opportunities
- Advanced risk management
- Long-term consistency
- Sustainable account growth
I am seeking a developer who understands both trading and software development and can contribute professional ideas and improvements where appropriate.
Trading Logic
The EA should not rely on a single indicator.
Instead, the system should combine multiple forms of confirmation before entering any trade.
Concepts that may be incorporated include:
- Market Structure
- Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
- Break of Structure (BOS)
- Change of Character (CHOCH)
- Liquidity Sweeps
- Liquidity Zones
- Supply and Demand
- Order Blocks
- Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
- Support and Resistance
- Trend Analysis
- Momentum Analysis
- Volume Analysis
- Multi-Timeframe Confirmation
I am open to discussing the final implementation and welcome professional recommendations from experienced developers.
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
The EA should analyze multiple timeframes before executing trades.
Example:
- H4 for primary trend direction
- H1/H2 for confirmation
- M15 for execution and trade entry
The exact structure can be finalized during development.
Entry Conditions
The EA should only enter trades when multiple confirmations align.
Requirements:
- Avoid low-quality setups
- Avoid ranging or uncertain market conditions where possible
- Avoid overtrading
- Focus on quality over quantity
- Only execute trades when probability and confirmation criteria are met
The objective is to generate fewer but higher-quality trades.
Risk Management (Highest Priority)
Account protection is the most important feature of this project.
The EA should include:
- Fixed lot sizing
- Risk percentage lot sizing
- Automatic lot calculation
- Maximum daily loss protection
- Maximum weekly loss protection
- Maximum overall drawdown protection
- Maximum number of trades per day
- Maximum spread filter
- Slippage protection
- Breakeven functionality
- Trailing stop functionality
- Equity protection features
- Account emergency stop feature
The EA must not use:
- Martingale
- Grid systems
- Dangerous recovery methods
- Unlimited position scaling
Trade Management
The system should support:
- Automatic Stop Loss
- Automatic Take Profit
- Risk-to-Reward calculations
- Partial profit taking
- Multiple take-profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3)
- Breakeven management
- Dynamic trade management after entry
High-Impact News Filter
The EA should avoid opening trades around major economic events.
Examples include:
- NFP
- CPI
- FOMC
- Interest Rate Decisions
- High-impact USD news
Dashboard
A professional on-chart dashboard is preferred.
The dashboard may include:
- Current market direction
- Current trend status
- Open positions
- Daily profit/loss
- Win rate
- Spread
- Current drawdown
- Risk status
- Account protection status
- Trading activity status
Prop Firm Mode
The EA should include an optional Prop Firm Mode for traders who use funded accounts.
Desired features include:
Daily Drawdown Protection
- Configurable daily loss limit
- Stop trading when daily drawdown limit is reached
- Option to close all trades at predefined limits
Maximum Drawdown Protection
- Configurable maximum account drawdown
- Disable trading when maximum drawdown is reached
Daily Profit Target
- Optional daily profit target
- Stop trading once target is achieved
Consecutive Loss Protection
- Pause trading after a defined number of consecutive losses
Session Filters
- London Session
- New York Session
- User-defined trading hours
Weekend Protection
- Option to close trades before market close
- Prevent weekend exposure
Prop Firm Dashboard
Display:
- Current Drawdown
- Daily Drawdown
- Remaining Daily Loss Allowance
- Remaining Maximum Drawdown Allowance
- Daily Profit/Loss
- Trading Status
Backtesting & Optimization
The EA must:
- Be fully backtestable
- Be optimized for XAUUSD
- Produce reliable testing results
- Include adjustable parameters for optimization
Licensing & Commercial Use
I may use this EA on my own trading accounts and may also consider offering it in the future to prop firm traders.
Please advise on available options for:
- Account authorization
- License key systems
- Subscription licensing
- Rental licensing
- Source code protection
- Commercial deployment
Deliverables
Please provide:
- Complete Expert Advisor
- Source code
- Compiled version
- User guide
- Installation instructions
- Support period after delivery
Proposal Requirements
Please include:
- Your experience with MT5 and/or cTrader development
- Examples of previous EAs or algorithmic trading projects
- Your suggested approach for this project
- Estimated delivery timeline
- Estimated project cost
Important Note
I am not looking for unrealistic promises or claims such as guaranteed profits or extremely high win rates.
I am looking for a professional, intelligent, and well-designed trading system that prioritizes:
- Capital preservation
- Controlled risk
- Low drawdown
- Long-term consistency
- Professional trade management
I would rather have fewer high-quality trades than many low-quality trades.
If you have experience developing advanced automated trading systems for XAUUSD and understand both trading and risk management, I would be happy to discuss the project further.
Selection Process
I am not looking to hire immediately. I would like to review proposals, experience, previous projects, and development approaches before selecting a developer.
Please explain how you would approach the strategy, risk management, and account protection aspects of this project.
I am interested in working with a developer who understands both algorithmic trading and software development and can contribute valuable ideas to improve the final product.