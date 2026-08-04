Project Overview

I am looking for an experienced algorithmic trading developer to build a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 and/or cTrader.

The objective is to create a robust automated trading system focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).

This project is intended for serious long-term trading. My priority is not aggressive profits, high-frequency trading, or unrealistic performance claims. My primary objective is to develop a system that emphasizes:

Capital preservation

Controlled drawdown

High-probability trading opportunities

Advanced risk management

Long-term consistency

Sustainable account growth

I am seeking a developer who understands both trading and software development and can contribute professional ideas and improvements where appropriate.

Trading Logic

The EA should not rely on a single indicator.

Instead, the system should combine multiple forms of confirmation before entering any trade.

Concepts that may be incorporated include:

Market Structure

Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

Break of Structure (BOS)

Change of Character (CHOCH)

Liquidity Sweeps

Liquidity Zones

Supply and Demand

Order Blocks

Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Support and Resistance

Trend Analysis

Momentum Analysis

Volume Analysis

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

I am open to discussing the final implementation and welcome professional recommendations from experienced developers.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

The EA should analyze multiple timeframes before executing trades.

Example:

H4 for primary trend direction

H1/H2 for confirmation

M15 for execution and trade entry

The exact structure can be finalized during development.

Entry Conditions

The EA should only enter trades when multiple confirmations align.

Requirements:

Avoid low-quality setups

Avoid ranging or uncertain market conditions where possible

Avoid overtrading

Focus on quality over quantity

Only execute trades when probability and confirmation criteria are met

The objective is to generate fewer but higher-quality trades.

Risk Management (Highest Priority)

Account protection is the most important feature of this project.

The EA should include:

Fixed lot sizing

Risk percentage lot sizing

Automatic lot calculation

Maximum daily loss protection

Maximum weekly loss protection

Maximum overall drawdown protection

Maximum number of trades per day

Maximum spread filter

Slippage protection

Breakeven functionality

Trailing stop functionality

Equity protection features

Account emergency stop feature

The EA must not use:

Martingale

Grid systems

Dangerous recovery methods

Unlimited position scaling

Trade Management

The system should support:

Automatic Stop Loss

Automatic Take Profit

Risk-to-Reward calculations

Partial profit taking

Multiple take-profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3)

Breakeven management

Dynamic trade management after entry

High-Impact News Filter

The EA should avoid opening trades around major economic events.

Examples include:

NFP

CPI

FOMC

Interest Rate Decisions

High-impact USD news

Dashboard

A professional on-chart dashboard is preferred.

The dashboard may include:

Current market direction

Current trend status

Open positions

Daily profit/loss

Win rate

Spread

Current drawdown

Risk status

Account protection status

Trading activity status

Prop Firm Mode

The EA should include an optional Prop Firm Mode for traders who use funded accounts.

Desired features include:

Daily Drawdown Protection

Configurable daily loss limit

Stop trading when daily drawdown limit is reached

Option to close all trades at predefined limits

Maximum Drawdown Protection

Configurable maximum account drawdown

Disable trading when maximum drawdown is reached

Daily Profit Target

Optional daily profit target

Stop trading once target is achieved

Consecutive Loss Protection

Pause trading after a defined number of consecutive losses

Session Filters

London Session

New York Session

User-defined trading hours

Weekend Protection

Option to close trades before market close

Prevent weekend exposure

Prop Firm Dashboard

Display:

Current Drawdown

Daily Drawdown

Remaining Daily Loss Allowance

Remaining Maximum Drawdown Allowance

Daily Profit/Loss

Trading Status

Backtesting & Optimization

The EA must:

Be fully backtestable

Be optimized for XAUUSD

Produce reliable testing results

Include adjustable parameters for optimization

Licensing & Commercial Use

I may use this EA on my own trading accounts and may also consider offering it in the future to prop firm traders.

Please advise on available options for:

Account authorization

License key systems

Subscription licensing

Rental licensing

Source code protection

Commercial deployment

Deliverables

Please provide:

Complete Expert Advisor

Source code

Compiled version

User guide

Installation instructions

Support period after delivery

Proposal Requirements

Please include:

Your experience with MT5 and/or cTrader development

Examples of previous EAs or algorithmic trading projects

Your suggested approach for this project

Estimated delivery timeline

Estimated project cost

Important Note

I am not looking for unrealistic promises or claims such as guaranteed profits or extremely high win rates.

I am looking for a professional, intelligent, and well-designed trading system that prioritizes:

Capital preservation

Controlled risk

Low drawdown

Long-term consistency

Professional trade management

I would rather have fewer high-quality trades than many low-quality trades.

If you have experience developing advanced automated trading systems for XAUUSD and understand both trading and risk management, I would be happy to discuss the project further.



Selection Process I am not looking to hire immediately. I would like to review proposals, experience, previous projects, and development approaches before selecting a developer. Please explain how you would approach the strategy, risk management, and account protection aspects of this project. I am interested in working with a developer who understands both algorithmic trading and software development and can contribute valuable ideas to improve the final product.

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