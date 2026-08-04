FreelanceSections

Professional MT5 / cTrader Expert Advisor Development Project (XAUUSD Gold)

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics C++ Strategy modules Python C# Stocks Futures Product Design

Specification

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Project Overview

I am looking for an experienced algorithmic trading developer to build a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 and/or cTrader.

The objective is to create a robust automated trading system focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).

This project is intended for serious long-term trading. My priority is not aggressive profits, high-frequency trading, or unrealistic performance claims. My primary objective is to develop a system that emphasizes:

  • Capital preservation
  • Controlled drawdown
  • High-probability trading opportunities
  • Advanced risk management
  • Long-term consistency
  • Sustainable account growth

I am seeking a developer who understands both trading and software development and can contribute professional ideas and improvements where appropriate.

Trading Logic

The EA should not rely on a single indicator.

Instead, the system should combine multiple forms of confirmation before entering any trade.

Concepts that may be incorporated include:

  • Market Structure
  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
  • Break of Structure (BOS)
  • Change of Character (CHOCH)
  • Liquidity Sweeps
  • Liquidity Zones
  • Supply and Demand
  • Order Blocks
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
  • Support and Resistance
  • Trend Analysis
  • Momentum Analysis
  • Volume Analysis
  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

I am open to discussing the final implementation and welcome professional recommendations from experienced developers.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

The EA should analyze multiple timeframes before executing trades.

Example:

  • H4 for primary trend direction
  • H1/H2 for confirmation
  • M15 for execution and trade entry

The exact structure can be finalized during development.

Entry Conditions

The EA should only enter trades when multiple confirmations align.

Requirements:

  • Avoid low-quality setups
  • Avoid ranging or uncertain market conditions where possible
  • Avoid overtrading
  • Focus on quality over quantity
  • Only execute trades when probability and confirmation criteria are met

The objective is to generate fewer but higher-quality trades.

Risk Management (Highest Priority)

Account protection is the most important feature of this project.

The EA should include:

  • Fixed lot sizing
  • Risk percentage lot sizing
  • Automatic lot calculation
  • Maximum daily loss protection
  • Maximum weekly loss protection
  • Maximum overall drawdown protection
  • Maximum number of trades per day
  • Maximum spread filter
  • Slippage protection
  • Breakeven functionality
  • Trailing stop functionality
  • Equity protection features
  • Account emergency stop feature

The EA must not use:

  • Martingale
  • Grid systems
  • Dangerous recovery methods
  • Unlimited position scaling

Trade Management

The system should support:

  • Automatic Stop Loss
  • Automatic Take Profit
  • Risk-to-Reward calculations
  • Partial profit taking
  • Multiple take-profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3)
  • Breakeven management
  • Dynamic trade management after entry

High-Impact News Filter

The EA should avoid opening trades around major economic events.

Examples include:

  • NFP
  • CPI
  • FOMC
  • Interest Rate Decisions
  • High-impact USD news

Dashboard

A professional on-chart dashboard is preferred.

The dashboard may include:

  • Current market direction
  • Current trend status
  • Open positions
  • Daily profit/loss
  • Win rate
  • Spread
  • Current drawdown
  • Risk status
  • Account protection status
  • Trading activity status

Prop Firm Mode

The EA should include an optional Prop Firm Mode for traders who use funded accounts.

Desired features include:

Daily Drawdown Protection

  • Configurable daily loss limit
  • Stop trading when daily drawdown limit is reached
  • Option to close all trades at predefined limits

Maximum Drawdown Protection

  • Configurable maximum account drawdown
  • Disable trading when maximum drawdown is reached

Daily Profit Target

  • Optional daily profit target
  • Stop trading once target is achieved

Consecutive Loss Protection

  • Pause trading after a defined number of consecutive losses

Session Filters

  • London Session
  • New York Session
  • User-defined trading hours

Weekend Protection

  • Option to close trades before market close
  • Prevent weekend exposure

Prop Firm Dashboard

Display:

  • Current Drawdown
  • Daily Drawdown
  • Remaining Daily Loss Allowance
  • Remaining Maximum Drawdown Allowance
  • Daily Profit/Loss
  • Trading Status

Backtesting & Optimization

The EA must:

  • Be fully backtestable
  • Be optimized for XAUUSD
  • Produce reliable testing results
  • Include adjustable parameters for optimization

Licensing & Commercial Use

I may use this EA on my own trading accounts and may also consider offering it in the future to prop firm traders.

Please advise on available options for:

  • Account authorization
  • License key systems
  • Subscription licensing
  • Rental licensing
  • Source code protection
  • Commercial deployment

Deliverables

Please provide:

  • Complete Expert Advisor
  • Source code
  • Compiled version
  • User guide
  • Installation instructions
  • Support period after delivery

Proposal Requirements

Please include:

  • Your experience with MT5 and/or cTrader development
  • Examples of previous EAs or algorithmic trading projects
  • Your suggested approach for this project
  • Estimated delivery timeline
  • Estimated project cost

Important Note

I am not looking for unrealistic promises or claims such as guaranteed profits or extremely high win rates.

I am looking for a professional, intelligent, and well-designed trading system that prioritizes:

  • Capital preservation
  • Controlled risk
  • Low drawdown
  • Long-term consistency
  • Professional trade management

I would rather have fewer high-quality trades than many low-quality trades.

If you have experience developing advanced automated trading systems for XAUUSD and understand both trading and risk management, I would be happy to discuss the project further.

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Selection Process

I am not looking to hire immediately. I would like to review proposals, experience, previous projects, and development approaches before selecting a developer.

Please explain how you would approach the strategy, risk management, and account protection aspects of this project.

I am interested in working with a developer who understands both algorithmic trading and software development and can contribute valuable ideas to improve the final product.


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Project information

Budget
30 - 1000 USD
Deadline
to 30 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0