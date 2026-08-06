FreelanceSections

To create a Multi-indicator MT5 EA for XAUUSD and BTC (with RSI, RSI MA, Stoc, MA)

MQL5 Experts Strategy optimization

Specification

I have a simple EMA strategy, I need to create an MT5 EA to trade gold

  • Symbol: XAUUSD only, MT5, M15

Entry Conditions

BUY

Open one Buy when all of these conditions are true:

  1. EMA 9 crosses above EMA 21.
  2. RSI (14) is above 50.
  3. MACD Line is above the MACD Signal Line.

SELL

Open one Sell when all of these conditions are true:

  1. EMA 9 crosses below EMA 21.
  2. RSI (14) is below 50.
  3. MACD Line is below the MACD Signal Line.

Trade Management

  • Only one position can be open at a time.
  • If a BUY signal appears while a SELL is open:
    • Close the SELL immediately.
    • Open a BUY.
  • If a SELL signal appears while a BUY is open:
    • Close the BUY immediately.
    • Open a SELL.

There is no fixed Take Profit. Trades remain open until an opposite signal occurs or the trailing stop is hit.

Lot Size

  • Adjustable in the EA inputs.
  • Default example:
    • 0.01
    • 0.05
    • 0.10


Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(1)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Developer 2
Rating
(434)
Projects
640
53%
Arbitration
34
62% / 21%
Overdue
6
1%
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
(392)
Projects
506
23%
Arbitration
60
57% / 25%
Overdue
59
12%
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(16)
Projects
20
15%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(12)
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
5
40% / 20%
Overdue
2
11%
Loaded
Published: 7 articles, 35 codes
6
Developer 6
Rating
(62)
Projects
90
29%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
8%
Working
7
Developer 7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(618)
Projects
695
42%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
Published: 9 codes
9
Developer 9
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
(203)
Projects
264
22%
Arbitration
23
52% / 17%
Overdue
0
Working
11
Developer 11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(15)
Projects
21
24%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
3
14%
Free
13
Developer 13
Rating
(2)
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
14
Developer 14
Rating
(32)
Projects
33
42%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
9%
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
(618)
Projects
1429
59%
Arbitration
31
81% / 0%
Overdue
10
1%
Free
16
Developer 16
Rating
(454)
Projects
720
34%
Arbitration
35
71% / 9%
Overdue
22
3%
Free
17
Developer 17
Rating
(3)
Projects
7
29%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
4
57%
Free
18
Developer 18
Rating
(318)
Projects
565
35%
Arbitration
81
31% / 44%
Overdue
204
36%
Working
19
Developer 19
Rating
(3)
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
Published: 1 code
20
Developer 20
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 1 code
21
Developer 21
Rating
(3)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
22
Developer 22
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
23
Developer 23
Rating
(6)
Projects
8
38%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
24
Developer 24
Rating
(3)
Projects
6
17%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
17%
Free
Published: 3 codes
25
Developer 25
Rating
(298)
Projects
478
40%
Arbitration
105
40% / 24%
Overdue
82
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
26
Developer 26
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
27
Developer 27
Rating
(7)
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
4
25% / 75%
Overdue
2
33%
Free
28
Developer 28
Rating
(10)
Projects
12
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
0
Free
29
Developer 29
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
30
Developer 30
Rating
(169)
Projects
202
48%
Arbitration
5
20% / 60%
Overdue
2
1%
Free
31
Developer 31
Rating
(169)
Projects
180
46%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
1%
Working
32
Developer 32
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
33
Developer 33
Rating
(550)
Projects
838
61%
Arbitration
33
27% / 45%
Overdue
24
3%
Free
Published: 1 code
34
Developer 34
Rating
(28)
Projects
34
35%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
6%
Free
35
Developer 35
Rating
(59)
Projects
92
42%
Arbitration
4
0% / 100%
Overdue
3
3%
Working
36
Developer 36
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
37
Developer 37
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
38
Developer 38
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
39
Developer 39
Rating
(14)
Projects
20
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
10%
Free
Published: 3 codes
40
Developer 40
Rating
(49)
Projects
74
18%
Arbitration
30
17% / 53%
Overdue
31
42%
Free
41
Developer 41
Rating
(366)
Projects
446
54%
Arbitration
22
59% / 14%
Overdue
30
7%
Working
42
Developer 42
Rating
(52)
Projects
58
59%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
43
Developer 43
Rating
(22)
Projects
30
20%
Arbitration
8
63% / 13%
Overdue
9
30%
Free
44
Developer 44
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 5 codes
45
Developer 45
Rating
(9)
Projects
11
55%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
46
Developer 46
Rating
(44)
Projects
51
59%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Working
Published: 5 codes
47
Developer 47
Rating
(64)
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
20
40% / 20%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
48
Developer 48
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
49
Developer 49
Rating
(10)
Projects
14
43%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
21%
Free
50
Developer 50
Rating
(14)
Projects
28
39%
Arbitration
3
0% / 67%
Overdue
6
21%
Loaded
51
Developer 51
Rating
(271)
Projects
553
50%
Arbitration
57
40% / 37%
Overdue
227
41%
Working
52
Developer 52
Rating
(121)
Projects
134
66%
Arbitration
36
25% / 56%
Overdue
22
16%
Free
Published: 10 codes
53
Developer 53
Rating
(78)
Projects
246
74%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
Published: 1 article
54
Developer 54
Rating
(8)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
1
13%
Working
55
Developer 55
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
56
Developer 56
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 6 codes
Similar orders
Create a forex trading robot (EA)for mt5 30+ USD
Automatic buy and sell entries. stoploss (sl) take profit (tp) risk management and adjustable lot size. Adjustable risk percentage per trade. Trailing stop maximum number of open trades. Trading hours filter. Ability to backtest and optimize the strategy. Easy to use settings. The EA should work reliably on mt5 and provide the source code. I want the developer to test the EA and provide backtest results before
Convert tradingview to ninjatrader 30+ USD
I am looking to see if you can convert my pinescript into a NinjaTrader bot so I can get automated trading instead of manually doing it in TradingView i would like to get it to just do the trades for me based on my script. let me know who can do this perfectly
EA: Smart Break-Even & Partial Close Manager 30 - 200 USD
Develop an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that manages existing positions. Features Automatically detect all open positions. Apply Break-Even after price reaches a configurable profit. Partial Close: Close X% of volume at the first target. Move Stop Loss to Break-Even. ATR Trailing Stop (optional). Magic Number filter. Comment filter. Symbol filter. Trading session filter. Retry mechanism for trade operations
WillyFX 30+ USD
need an MT5 Expert Advisor designed for educational and demo-account testing. The robot should identify trading opportunities using clear technical rules, manage entries and exits automatically, include stop-loss and take-profit controls, limit risk per trade, avoid excessive trading, and provide adjustable settings for backtesting and optimization
Mt5 ea 30+ USD
I have a fast execution ea that need a little touch, it trade on gold and my problem is about the risk ratio the tp is 3pip and stop loss 20 but i cannot get it right to make the average win larger and average loss lower. I would like to know if i can get help to get it right without touching the tragedy and the trade frequency. Those two pictures I attached is the example of what my bot actually do like i explained
REWARD! 35 - 200 USD
I will pay you a REWARD, if you find / create an EA that fits ALL the below criteria! Platform : MT4 ONLY! NOT MT5, I repeat: NOT MT5!! Timeframe : doesn’t matter Pair : doesn’t matter Strategy : doesn’t matter Drawdown : no more than 25% Return : minimum 5%, every month Lot sizing : dynamic lots I will backtest the EA with 99.9% tick data accuracy for a period of 20+ years . If the EA can produce minimum 5% returns
Can you help me develope same indicator as this sample on youtube. I need fast response from you experienced developers 30+ USD
hello could you make me same indicator for ninja ? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxs2MuqvH3w if yes for how much and timeline ? thks in advance and please reply me as soon as possible you get my notification
KOKIE FX 30 - 200 USD
PROGRAM: PSMI Market Intelligence Engine v1.0 OBJECTIVE: Analyse the market from higher timeframes to lower timeframes, build a market narrative, and only allow execution when every condition is confirmed. ========================================================= STEP 1 LOAD DATA ========================================================= Read: Monthly (future) Daily H4 H1 M15 M5
EA and Signal Configuration, Monitoring and Reporting Service needed 30 - 200 USD
Hello, I am looking for someone to Run and Monitor the EA and Signals in the account. Should be able to monitor daily and fix any issue in the signal Copying and EA running. The Settings and configuration to be checked and updated periodically. Should be available to report and update on daily basis. Tell me the cost and your previous experience for the same. Thanks
JazzDaBot 30+ USD
""" Wick Reversal Strategy — core logic ===================================== Rules (as specified): - Timeframe: 15-minute candles - Entry: candle wick >= WICK_MULTIPLIER x body -> signal candle - long lower wick -> enter LONG at next candle's open - long upper wick -> enter SHORT at next candle's open - Exit: an opposite-direction wick candle forms while in a position - Stop-loss: just beyond the signal candle's

Project information

Budget
30+ USD

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0