Specification
I have a simple EMA strategy, I need to create an MT5 EA to trade gold
- Symbol: XAUUSD only, MT5, M15
Entry Conditions
BUY
Open one Buy when all of these conditions are true:
- EMA 9 crosses above EMA 21.
- RSI (14) is above 50.
- MACD Line is above the MACD Signal Line.
SELL
Open one Sell when all of these conditions are true:
- EMA 9 crosses below EMA 21.
- RSI (14) is below 50.
- MACD Line is below the MACD Signal Line.
Trade Management
- Only one position can be open at a time.
- If a BUY signal appears while a SELL is open:
- Close the SELL immediately.
- Open a BUY.
- If a SELL signal appears while a BUY is open:
- Close the BUY immediately.
- Open a SELL.
There is no fixed Take Profit. Trades remain open until an opposite signal occurs or the trailing stop is hit.
Lot Size
- Adjustable in the EA inputs.
- Default example:
- 0.01
- 0.05
- 0.10
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Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0