I will pay you a REWARD, if you find / create an EA that fits ALL the below criteria!

Platform: MT4 ONLY! NOT MT5, I repeat: NOT MT5!!

Timeframe: doesn’t matter

Pair: doesn’t matter

Strategy: doesn’t matter

Drawdown: no more than 25%

Return: minimum 5%, every month

Lot sizing: dynamic lots

I will backtest the EA with 99.9% tick data accuracy for a period of 20+ years.

If the EA can produce minimum 5% returns EVERY MONTH over 20 YEARS with less than 25% drawdowns, I will pay you a REWARD!

Note: please do NOT waste your and my time saying that because market behaviour constantly changes, there is no EA that would always work. That is just an unacceptable excuse that those so called EA developers use, who cannot produce a bot that would actually work. In my view the only EA that anyone could trust, is the one that can survive all kinds of market behaviour over a long period of time. This is why I will test your EA with 99.9% tick data accuracy for a period of more than 20 years.



(Oh, and please do not come with the "a backtest doesn't take into account real slippage, spreads, blahblahblah..." Even if you were right, a backtest still produces a quite reliable overall picture of an EA, which is a good starting point to determine if I want to further test it or not in live market conditions.)

Lastly, do not try to send me history readers. I’m not a newbie. It’s pretty easy to find out if an EA is history reader or not. So don’t risk getting reported!