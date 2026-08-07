Specification
Hello… need an MT5 expert advisor that scans up to five user-selected symbols for bullish and bearish engulfing patterns on a chosen timeframe, displays a signal dashboard with pattern strength scores, and automatically enters trades with risk-based lot sizing, fixed stop-loss and take-profit tied to the engulfing candle’s high or low
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Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 2 to 4 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
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