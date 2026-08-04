Hello,

I am planning to automate my own Gold (XAUUSD) scalping strategy using xCustomEA.

Before purchasing xCustomEA and hiring a developer, I would like to know:

Whether my strategy can be implemented in xCustomEA.

Whether any custom MQL5 coding is required.

The estimated cost.

The estimated development time.

I already have a detailed strategy document and will provide it after the initial discussion. The strategy includes trend filters, entry rules, exit rules, money management, and trade management.

At this stage, I am only requesting a quotation and feasibility assessment. I am not asking anyone to start work immediately.

If you have experience with xCustomEA, please let me know your estimated price and whether my strategy can be fully implemented.

Thank you.