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Need a developer to implement my Gold Scalping Strategy in xCustomEA (Quote Required)

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Strategy modules

Specification

Hello,
I am planning to automate my own Gold (XAUUSD) scalping strategy using xCustomEA.
Before purchasing xCustomEA and hiring a developer, I would like to know:
Whether my strategy can be implemented in xCustomEA.
Whether any custom MQL5 coding is required.
The estimated cost.
The estimated development time.
I already have a detailed strategy document and will provide it after the initial discussion. The strategy includes trend filters, entry rules, exit rules, money management, and trade management.
At this stage, I am only requesting a quotation and feasibility assessment. I am not asking anyone to start work immediately.
If you have experience with xCustomEA, please let me know your estimated price and whether my strategy can be fully implemented.
Thank you.

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Project information

Budget
50 - 250 USD
VAT (22%): 11 - 55 USD
Total: 61 - 305 USD
For the developer
45 - 225 USD
Deadline
from 3 to 10 day(s)

Customer

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Arbitrage count0