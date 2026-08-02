



Project Overview

I am looking for an experienced MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor developer to build a professional, production-quality automated trading system from a detailed Software Requirements Specification (SRS).

The strategy is based on a custom implementation of the MACD indicator combined with advanced trade management and a proprietary basket/grid recovery methodology.

The complete strategy and implementation details will only be shared with the selected developer after evaluation.

High-Level EA Features

The EA will include, but is not limited to:

MACD-based automated trade entries.

Multiple configurable entry modes and confirmation filters.

Candle-close trade execution logic.

Configurable trading session filters.

Advanced basket-based trade management.

Grid recovery system with configurable spacing methods.

Intelligent trade pruning to reduce exposure.

Independent Initial Trade and Basket Take Profit management.

Multiple lot sizing methods.

Comprehensive risk management controls.

On-chart dashboard.

Extensive user-configurable input parameters.

Robust logging and debugging capabilities.

Technical Requirements

The EA must:

Be developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) .

Support hedging accounts .

Follow clean, modular, and maintainable MQL5 coding practices.

Be efficient enough for continuous live operation.

Include proper error handling and logging.

Produce identical behaviour in Strategy Tester and live trading (subject to normal broker execution differences).

Be fully commented where appropriate.

Deliverables

The successful developer will be expected to provide:

Fully functional MT5 Expert Advisor (.mq5 source code).

Compiled executable (.ex5).

Complete source code ownership transferred upon project completion.

Well-structured and readable code.

Bug fixes for implementation issues discovered during the agreed testing period.

Documentation

A comprehensive Software Requirements Specification (SRS) has already been prepared.

The selected developer will receive:

Complete functional specification.

Trading logic documentation.

Input parameter definitions.

Trade management rules.

Expected EA behaviour.

Flow diagrams where applicable.

Ideal Candidate

I'm looking for a developer who has experience with:

Advanced MQL5 programming.

Basket trading systems.

Grid-based trade management.

Complex order management.

Multi-condition indicator logic.

Performance optimisation.

Strategy Tester debugging.

Long-term maintainability.

Experience developing commercial-grade Expert Advisors is highly preferred.

Selection Process

Please include the following in your proposal:

Years of MQL5 development experience. Examples of previous MT5 Expert Advisors you have developed. Experience with basket or grid trading systems. Experience implementing complex indicator-driven strategies. Estimated development timeline. Availability for post-development support and bug fixing.

The full SRS will be shared only with shortlisted developers after the initial evaluation.

I am looking for quality, reliability, and long-term collaboration.

This brief is intentionally high level. It tells developers the scope, complexity, and skills required without disclosing your proprietary entry logic, pruning methodology, or basket management rules. Developers who respond positively to this brief are much more likely to have the experience needed before you reveal the full SRS.