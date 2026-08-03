FreelanceSections

Multiple entries

MQL5 Experts

Specification

I want to add to my EA on my grid ea trading many orders with different stop loss and take profit And copy and paste from my different Ea into this ea And to close the open orders on this grid step when profit reached

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(109)
Projects
180
25%
Arbitration
24
17% / 75%
Overdue
16
9%
Free
2
Developer 2
Rating
(1)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(611)
Projects
713
33%
Arbitration
45
49% / 42%
Overdue
14
2%
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
(392)
Projects
506
23%
Arbitration
60
57% / 25%
Overdue
59
12%
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(62)
Projects
90
29%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
8%
Working
6
Developer 6
Rating
(318)
Projects
565
35%
Arbitration
81
31% / 44%
Overdue
204
36%
Working
7
Developer 7
Rating
(21)
Projects
27
7%
Arbitration
9
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
4%
Working
8
Developer 8
Rating
(43)
Projects
62
23%
Arbitration
10
20% / 50%
Overdue
10
16%
Working
9
Developer 9
Rating
(93)
Projects
111
17%
Arbitration
6
33% / 17%
Overdue
5
5%
Free
Published: 1 code
10
Developer 10
Rating
(2)
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
11
Developer 11
Rating
(64)
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
20
40% / 20%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(25)
Projects
31
13%
Arbitration
13
0% / 77%
Overdue
9
29%
Free
13
Developer 13
Rating
(5)
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
14
Developer 14
Rating
(13)
Projects
22
41%
Arbitration
8
0% / 50%
Overdue
3
14%
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
(550)
Projects
838
61%
Arbitration
33
27% / 45%
Overdue
24
3%
Free
Published: 1 code
16
Developer 16
Rating
(8)
Projects
14
21%
Arbitration
2
0% / 50%
Overdue
3
21%
Loaded
17
Developer 17
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
18
Developer 18
Rating
(3)
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
25%
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
(59)
Projects
92
42%
Arbitration
4
0% / 100%
Overdue
3
3%
Working
20
Developer 20
Rating
(169)
Projects
180
46%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
1%
Working
21
Developer 21
Rating
(52)
Projects
58
59%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
22
Developer 22
Rating
(203)
Projects
264
22%
Arbitration
23
52% / 17%
Overdue
0
Working
23
Developer 23
Rating
(10)
Projects
12
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
0
Free
24
Developer 24
Rating
(169)
Projects
202
48%
Arbitration
5
20% / 60%
Overdue
2
1%
Free
25
Developer 25
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
26
Developer 26
Rating
(6)
Projects
8
38%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
2
25%
Free
27
Developer 27
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
28
Developer 28
Rating
(366)
Projects
446
54%
Arbitration
22
59% / 14%
Overdue
30
7%
Working
29
Developer 29
Rating
(61)
Projects
83
45%
Arbitration
27
11% / 70%
Overdue
8
10%
Free
30
Developer 30
Rating
(14)
Projects
28
39%
Arbitration
3
0% / 67%
Overdue
6
21%
Loaded
31
Developer 31
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
32
Developer 32
Rating
(73)
Projects
89
79%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
2%
Free
Published: 4 codes
33
Developer 33
Rating
(9)
Projects
11
55%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
34
Developer 34
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
35
Developer 35
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
36
Developer 36
Rating
(4)
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
37
Developer 37
Rating
(31)
Projects
38
53%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
3
8%
Free
38
Developer 38
Rating
(15)
Projects
20
35%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
39
Developer 39
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
40
Developer 40
Rating
(78)
Projects
246
74%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
Published: 1 article
41
Developer 41
Rating
(271)
Projects
553
50%
Arbitration
57
40% / 37%
Overdue
227
41%
Working
42
Developer 42
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
43
Developer 43
Rating
(298)
Projects
478
40%
Arbitration
105
40% / 24%
Overdue
82
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
44
Developer 44
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
45
Developer 45
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
46
Developer 46
Rating
(121)
Projects
134
66%
Arbitration
36
25% / 56%
Overdue
22
16%
Free
Published: 10 codes
47
Developer 47
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
REWARD! 35 - 200 USD
I will pay you a REWARD, if you find / create an EA that fits ALL the below criteria! Platform : MT4 ONLY! NOT MT5, I repeat: NOT MT5!! Timeframe : doesn’t matter Pair : doesn’t matter Strategy : doesn’t matter Drawdown : no more than 25% Return : minimum 5%, every month Lot sizing : dynamic lots I will backtest the EA with 99.9% tick data accuracy for a period of 20+ years . If the EA can produce minimum 5% returns
NEED A READY MADE GOLD SCALPING EA 30 - 200 USD
Hello, I am looking for an existing MT5 EA for XAUUSD (Gold). I do not want a custom EA from scratch. I need a high-frequency breakout scalping EA with: Buy Stop & Sell Stop (OCO) Fixed Stop Loss Automatic Break-even Tick-by-tick Trailing Stop One trade at a time If you already have such an EA, please send live results, demo, pricing, and videos
KOKIE FX 30 - 200 USD
PROGRAM: PSMI Market Intelligence Engine v1.0 OBJECTIVE: Analyse the market from higher timeframes to lower timeframes, build a market narrative, and only allow execution when every condition is confirmed. ========================================================= STEP 1 LOAD DATA ========================================================= Read: Monthly (future) Daily H4 H1 M15 M5
EA and Signal Configuration, Monitoring and Reporting Service needed 30 - 200 USD
Hello, I am looking for someone to Run and Monitor the EA and Signals in the account. Should be able to monitor daily and fix any issue in the signal Copying and EA running. The Settings and configuration to be checked and updated periodically. Should be available to report and update on daily basis. Tell me the cost and your previous experience for the same. Thanks
Looking for an Experienced MQL4/MQL5 Developer to Build a Professional Scalping Expert Advisor (EA) 100 - 300 USD
Looking for an Experienced MQL4/MQL5 Developer to Build a Professional Scalping Expert Advisor (EA) I am looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to build a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 from scratch. My goal is to develop a high-quality scalping system with strong risk management and long-term profitability potential. I am not looking for unrealistic promises or "100%
Elite sniper scalper 30+ USD
void OnTick() { // Check if we already have an open trade if(OrdersTotal() == 0) { // Get the value of a 14-period Moving Average double ma = iMA(Symbol(), 0, 14, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0); // Basic Condition: If current close price moves above the MA, buy if(Close[0] > ma) { int ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, 0.1, Ask, 3, 0, 0, "My First Bot", 0, 0, clrGreen); } } }
Profit Hunter Killer EA 100+ USD
i brought an EA called profit hunter killer and the file is not working any more its a scalper type EA can anyone here decomplie the file as i cam not abe to reach the seller i brought it on Shopee malaysian website
Strangest request, EVER! 30 - 250 USD
Recently I have backtested more than 100 EAs and I have come to a conclusion that in the long-term all of them produce catastrophic results. I used 99.9% data quality and whenever possible decades of data. In the short-term almost all of them can have nice gains. But there is hardly any EA that could survive even just 3-5 years, let alone decades ! This got me thinking: if almost all EAs are unfit for long-term
NinjaTrader API Integration for Order Fulfillment & License Creation/Revocation 100+ USD
I need to connect my online store to the NinjaTrader API for automated order fulfillment and license creation/revocation. If you have experience integrating with the NinjaTrader Ecosystem API or implementing vendor licensing, please contact me with your relevant experience and approach
Convert Tradingview (Pinescript) to MT5 Indicator 50 - 200 USD
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a TradingView indicator into an MT5 indicator. The objective is to recreate the TradingView indicator in MQL5 so that it produces the same calculations, plots, values, and signals as closely as possible. Requirements: Convert the TradingView Pine Script into an MT5 indicator (.mq5). Ensure the MT5 version matches the TradingView version as accurately as

Project information

Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)

Customer

(17)
Placed orders71
Arbitrage count0