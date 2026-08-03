MQL5 Experts
Specification
I want to add to my EA on my grid ea trading many orders with different stop loss and take profit And copy and paste from my different Ea into this ea And to close the open orders on this grid step when profit reached
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Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders71
Arbitrage count0