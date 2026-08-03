Specification
Project: GoldScalpBot (already published: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/75652)
I need an experienced MT5 developer to improve my existing Expert Advisor and its local app bridge.
Current stack:
- MT5 EA (MQL5) for XAUUSD scalping (EMA/momentum/breakout, ATR SL/TP, London/NY sessions, win-based lot scale, daily loss stop)
- Local Node.js HTTP bridge (heartbeat + command queue) for a React Native mobile app (pause/resume/auto, market orders, close, modify SL/TP)
- Broker: IC Markets MT5 (demo + later live)
Tasks:
1) Review and harden GoldScalpBot.mq5 (stops/freeze levels, spread filter, risk/lot sizing, netting accounts).
2) Improve entry/exit quality for XAUUSD M5 (less noise, better R:R) without martingale.
3) Keep Code Base validation safe (chart symbol if InpSymbol empty, margin/lot caps, valid stops).
4) Stabilize WebRequest bridge (token auth, reconnect, command ACK, clearer error logs).
5) Provide .mq5 + .set presets for IC Markets, short install guide, and tester report (XAUUSD M5).
Deliverables:
- Updated MQ5 source + set file
- Brief changelog
- Screenshots / tester report
- Optional: small bridge JS patches if needed
Budget / deadline: [fill in]
Must work with IC Markets symbols and my existing mobile bridge protocol.
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Project information
Budget
200+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 6 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0