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A robot

MQL5 Indicators Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Stocks

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HIGH-FREQUENCY M5/M15 CONCURRENT ENTRY SNIPER import time class HighFrequencySniper: def __init__(self): self.target_profit = 25.00 # Targeted Delta Move self.max_execution_time = 3600 # 1 Hour Sandbox (Seconds) self.lot_allocation = "CALIBRATED_TO_RISK" def execute_hft_scan(self, current_price, m5_rsi, m15_order_block): print(f"[SCANNING] Current Kernel Metric: ${current_price:.2f

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