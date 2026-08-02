



Hello, I'm looking for a developer to help me understand WebRequest. I'm currently using this robust and free tool: https://traderblox.com/

What I need: I want someone to help me get my SavePattern variable to become "Success". Currently, it's not working – I keep getting this error: ❌ ERROR - Status: -1

Attention my work is exclusive on website https://traderblox.com/ if you browse complete work in metaeditor please not postule

If you're interested in taking on this job, please follow these steps:

Go to this URL: https://traderblox.com/editor?share=4caacc515b0e4d51a0dc923764ea190967ed9b609b5440e4abfbf86dee0dacb8



Send me a screenshot of the project I've shared – this is to filter out auto-reply bots and ensure I'm talking to real humans.

Once you're in, we can discuss pricing, timeline, and all other details. But most importantly, I need you to help me understand how WebRequest works.

Best regards, and looking forward to working with a skilled developer.







