MetaTrader 5 iOS build 1225 supports iPad Pro and features the portrait mode on iPad

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The latest version of the MetaTrader 5 mobile platform for iOS is already available on the App Store:

  1. Added portrait mode for iPad. Now, you can browse through long lists of trading operations, as well as read your mail and financial news more conveniently.
  2. Added native support for iPad Pro.
  3. Added Korean language.



Update your application right now and try the new features!

Download MetaTrader 5 iOS for free


MetaTrader 5 on the App Store
MetaTrader 5 on the App Store
  • 2016.02.02
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • itunes.apple.com
Trade financial instruments: Forex symbols, CFD, Futures, Options and Stocks from your iPhone and iPad! MetaTrader 5 is a platform for mobile online trading on the Forex and Stock markets. The application allows you to connect to brokers' servers, receive stock prices and currency quotes, analyze financial markets using charts and technical...
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