multiple platforms

New comment
 
hi is it possible to have 2 mt4 platforms running from the same broker on one laptop
[Deleted]  
Hi, yes, this is possible. Each terminal need to install in a separate folder, for example Name broker 1, name broker 2, then you can log in the platforms. Regards Greg
 
Greg Pawlak:
Hi, yes, this is possible. Each terminal need to install in a separate folder, for example Name broker 1, name broker 2, then you can log in the platforms. Regards Greg
its the same broker though. i just tried to rename the original file and download the mt4 again but now ive lost everything on my charts. im no good at computers
 

Copy the original installation folder to another location, so that you can run the trading terminal.

DESK

 
Hung Wen Lin:

Copy the original installation folder to another location, so that you can run the trading terminal.


I'm not sure this can working... MT4 have a folder in users\<username>\appdata\roaming\metaquotes with profiles, indicators and much more.
 
remcous:
I'm not sure this can working... MT4 have a folder in users\<username>\appdata\roaming\metaquotes with profiles, indicators and much more.

Original installation folder usually as shown below.

PIP


copy this folder and past other position.

Positiont


If you needs more MT4 terminal remember change different folder names. And copy EA or Indicators to your trade terminal.

New comment