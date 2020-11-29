multiple platforms
hi is it possible to have 2 mt4 platforms running from the same broker on one laptop
Hi, yes, this is possible. Each terminal need to install in a separate folder, for example Name broker 1, name broker 2, then you can log in the platforms. Regards Greg
Greg Pawlak:its the same broker though. i just tried to rename the original file and download the mt4 again but now ive lost everything on my charts. im no good at computers
Copy the original installation folder to another location, so that you can run the trading terminal.
remcous:
I'm not sure this can working... MT4 have a folder in users\<username>\appdata\roaming\metaquotes with profiles, indicators and much more.
Original installation folder usually as shown below.
copy this folder and past other position.
t
If you needs more MT4 terminal remember change different folder names. And copy EA or Indicators to your trade terminal.
