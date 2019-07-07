How to add another broker to my existing MT4 platform on my laptop

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I will like to find out if it is possible to add a new account from different broker to my existing my MT4 platform which i downloaded from another broker.If so how do i go about it.kindly assist me if you have an idea.Thanks you all.
 
 
 
write in search the other broker name or server then make scan
 
thanks so much bro.i am really graceful.
 
Iddrisu Mumuni: if it is possible to add a new account from different broker to my existing my MT4 platform

Yes but you can have only one account open at a time.

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