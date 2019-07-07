How to add another broker to my existing MT4 platform on my laptop
I will like to find out if it is possible to add a new account from different broker to my existing my MT4 platform which i downloaded from another broker.If so how do i go about it.kindly assist me if you have an idea.Thanks you all.
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