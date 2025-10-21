2015 Finance Magnates London Summit Awards: MetaTrader Trading Platforms Awarded with the Best Trading Platform and Best Mobile Product
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The MetaTrader trading platforms have been awarded in two categories at the Finance Magnates Awards 2015. The MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms have become winners in the Best Trading Platform category, while MetaTrader iOS and Android have been named the Best Mobile Products.
The award ceremony was a final accord of the 2015 Finance Magnates Summit and took place in London on November 3. The event brought together over 1 500 financial industry specialists and executives from almost 500 companies representing Forex, binary options and financial technologies.
Marzena Xanthou, MetaQuotes Representative
Finance Magnates Awards (formerly Forex Magnates Awards) event is held for the fourth time already. A winner in each category is determined by an independent two-stages vote. First, participants form a short list of five contenders in each category, and a contender having most votes within the short list is then declared a winner. Thus, the MetaTrader platforms have bested their competitors in the Best Trading Platform and Best Mobile Product categories.
We are pleased that our products are gaining more and more recognition and receive international awards. We will continue to improve our applications providing traders with the most advanced trading technology.