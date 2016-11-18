MetaTrader platforms awarded with the Best FX Trading Platform and Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform at the 2016 Finance Magnate London Summit Awards
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The MetaTrader trading platforms have been awarded in two categories at the Finance Magnates Awards 2016. MetaTrader 5 has been awarded with the Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform, while MetaTrader 4 has been named the Best FX Trading Platform.
The award ceremony was a final accord of the Finance Magnates Summit on November 15, 2016. This year's event brought together over 2000 financial industry specialists and 90 participant companies, which was a record-high number of visitors. MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 have bested their competitors and gained the most votes in an independent voting procedure. These awards have been chosen by actual market participants and they objectively reflect the worldwide market situation.
This is not the first success of our products at the Finance Magnates Awards: last year MetaTrader platforms were awarded with the Best Trading Platform and the Best Mobile Product. We are proud that MetaTrader is the choice of major players of the financial industry.