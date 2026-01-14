Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 35
Breakdown was started for EURUSD M30 and breakout for USDCHF M30
EURUSD, M30, 2013.04.02
breakdown
USDCHF, M30, 2013.04.02
breakout
By the way - breakout for USDCHF is on open bar only while breakdown for EURUSD is on close bar.
Breakdown is started for GBPUSD H1
Forum
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.04.02 08:37
Breakdown is going on for GBPUSD M30 for now
GBPUSD, H1, 2013.04.02
gbpusd h1 breakdown
As we see from the image - I am in profit with the about 30 pips for now.
Well ... breakdown for EURUSD H1 is started on open bar but breakout for USDCHF H1 did not start yet:
EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.02
eurusd h1 breakdown on open bar
USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.02
usdchf h1 breakout did not start yet
But I am in profit in anyway - i moved stop loss to profitable area:
I just found that interesting pair to trade for today is EURUSD H4 for possible breakdown and USDCHF for possible breakout.
EURUSD, H4, 2013.04.03
eurusd h4 breakdown may be soon
USDCHF, H4, 2013.04.03
usdchf breakout may be soon
It will be the following high impacted news events
Breakout is going on for GBPUSD M30 open bar:
GBPUSD, M30, 2013.04.03
gbpusd m30 breakout
And I am suggesting to use economic calendar in MT5 - read this small article about it. Because it was GBP PMI Construction now:
EURUSD M30 breakout and USDCHF M30 breakdown are going on right now:
EURUSD, M30, 2013.04.03
eurusd m30 breakout
USDCHF, M30, 2013.04.03
usdchf m30 breakdown