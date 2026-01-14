Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 35

Breakdown was started for EURUSD M30 and breakout for USDCHF M30

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

EURUSD, M30, 2013.04.02

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

breakdown

EURUSD, M30, 2013.04.02


USDCHF, M30, 2013.04.02

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

breakout

USDCHF, M30, 2013.04.02


By the way - breakout for USDCHF is on open bar only while breakdown for EURUSD is on close bar.

 

Breakdown is started for GBPUSD H1

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5

newdigital, 2013.04.02 08:37

Breakdown is going on for GBPUSD M30 for now



GBPUSD, H1, 2013.04.02

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

gbpusd h1 breakdown

GBPUSD, H1, 2013.04.02


As we see from the image - I am in profit with the about 30 pips for now. 

 

Well ... breakdown for EURUSD H1 is started on open bar but breakout for USDCHF H1 did not start yet:

EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.02

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

eurusd h1 breakdown on open bar

EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.02


USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.02

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

usdchf h1 breakout did not start yet

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.02


 

But I am in profit in anyway - i moved stop loss to profitable area:

 

 

I just found that interesting pair to trade for today is EURUSD H4 for possible breakdown and USDCHF for possible breakout.

EURUSD, H4, 2013.04.03

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

eurusd h4 breakdown may be soon

EURUSD, H4, 2013.04.03


USDCHF, H4, 2013.04.03

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

usdchf breakout may be soon

USDCHF, H4, 2013.04.03


 

It will be the following high impacted news events

  • 09:30 GMT - GBP Construction PMI 
  • 13:15 GMT - USD ADP Non-Farm Employment Change 
  • 15:00 GMT - USD ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI 

 

Breakout is going on for GBPUSD M30 open bar:

GBPUSD, M30, 2013.04.03

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

gbpusd m30 breakout

GBPUSD, M30, 2013.04.03


 
Please note that it is about H4 timeframe where 1 bar = 4 hours. So, it may be breakdown/breakout for EURUSD/USDCHF today.
 
And I am suggesting to use economic calendar in MT5 - read this small article about it. Because it was GBP PMI Construction now:

 

 

EURUSD M30 breakout and USDCHF M30 breakdown are going on right now:

EURUSD, M30, 2013.04.03

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

eurusd m30 breakout

EURUSD, M30, 2013.04.03


USDCHF, M30, 2013.04.03

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

usdchf m30 breakdown

USDCHF, M30, 2013.04.03


