Press review - page 59
Shunmas
Please stop vendetta :)
Nope Sergio. There is no vendetta but Alain and Raptor asked me the same question. On this forum, I (or anyone else) have as much right as much you or any other moderator has. If they can't allow me to post, because they think its copyright infringement, then how come he can post from other copyrighted sources ? This is just a question Sergio, not vendetta, so kindly, stop jumping to conclusions :)
I have happily accepted that I cannot post because of copyrights.
:)
You don't need authorization to post a link to an article.
Anyway, the problem with what you post isn't only about copyright. It's about being on-topic. This topic is a press review, and what you done isn't a press review, it's copy and paste of entire section of external site. Posting more than 15 times from the same site isn't a press review, can you understand that ? It can be considered as advertising and flooding, whch is against the rules :
Rules
I suggested you to stop arguing about that. Discussion is closed.
:)
Posting on this thread is opional, and this thread is helping to separate fundamental analysis (which is always coming from external sources by figures) with technical analysis (which should be internal sources/your text on separated threads in most of the cases).
----
But what you posted here is something as 'fundamental analysis + technical analysis' by one post, and all of them are external only. Means - you uploaded something about "where the price may go" using external sources only which is "one moment content" (nothing for users, nothing for SEO), and it can be considered as "dead content". I am posting such a content too but in my profile only on the way as a-la facebook for example (in very very short way as rss summary).
----
Because if we will upload "one moment content" to this thread so we will break the main idea concerning this thread, and the forum will be full (will be flooded) by some external content which no one needs for any other threads of the forum and so on.
----
Sorry for complicated explanation.
Hi Shunmas,
Posting on this thread is opional, and this thread is helping to separate fundamental analysis (which is always coming from external sources by figures) with technical analysis (which should be internal sources/your text on separated threads in most of the cases).
----
But what you posted here is something as 'fundamental analysis + technical analysis' by one post, and all of them are external only. Means - you uploaded something about "where the price may go" using external sources only which is "one moment content" (nothing for users, nothing for SEO), and it can be considered as "dead content". I am posting such a content too but in my profile only on the way as a-la facebook for example (in very very short way as rss summary).
----
Because if we will upload "one moment content" to this thread so we will break the main idea concerning this thread, and the forum will be full (will be flooded) by some external content which no one needs for any other threads of the forum and so on.
----
Sorry for complicated explanation.
Yes I got it already. Thanks for this.
:)
Algorithmic Trading (based on thetechnicaltraders article) :
“The financial industry wants you to think investing is complex,
but the truth is: investing is and must be kept simple
and the best way is through algorithmic trading!”
Euro Forecast
Fundamental Forecast for Euro: Neutral
2013-12-09 07:00 GMT (or 08:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
==========German Trade Surplus Falls More Than Forecast
Germany's trade surplus declined more than expected in October, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed Monday.
The trade surplus fell to EUR 17.9 billion in October from EUR 20.3 billion in September. Economists expected a decline to EUR 18.3 billion.
2013-12-10 00:30 GMT (or 01:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - NAB Business Confidence]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
==========
Australia Business Confidence Survey At +5 - NAB
An index monitoring business confidence in Australia saw a score of +5 in November, the latest survey from National Australia Bank revealed on Tuesday.
That's down from the upwardly revised +6 in October (originally +5).
The index for business conditions showed improvement in November but remained negative, rising to -3 from -4 in the previous month.
Weakness in the US Economy Drives Investors to Gold
The dollar is on the defensive again as the payroll report showed that the US will have a hard time recouping jobs lost during the recession. As the greenback dropped against the euro, investors have turned to an alternative asset: gold. The precious metal reached a three-week high; it has once again breached the $1,200 an ounce barrier (as we had suggested two weeks earlier). Gold has already advanced 10% this year, even climbing a record high of $1,266.50 an ounce on June 21.