Press review - page 61
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Gold Outlook Hinges on FOMC- Taper Talk to Drive Prices
Gold prices were firmer on the week with the previous metal climbing 0.60% to trade at $1235 ahead of the New York close on Friday. The weekly tally downplays a substantial rally early in the week that saw prices climb as high as $1267 before sharply reversing course over the next two sessions. Although the broader outlook for gold remains weighted to the downside, all eyes turn to the FOMC next week for the medium-term as the investors look to Bernanke and Co. for clues as to the taper timeline.
From a technical standpoint, gold remains at risk below $1268/70 with support seen lower at $1209/10. Look for the FOMC to offer guidance with a break below the monthly low targeting key technical support at $1179/81. Subsequent support targets are seen at $1151/57. A breach above the $1270 threshold risks a more meaningful correction into resistance targets at $1286 and $1304 with only a break above $1325 invalidating the broader downtrend. Note that although daily momentum has remained bearish territory the slope has flattened out and such indicators are likely to offer little guidance as we head into next week’s event risk. Things are likely to simmer down as we head into the policy decision and be wary of emotional price breaks as liquidity thins out ahead of the Holidays.
The Four Biggest Mistakes in Stock & Futures Trading Strategies
1. Lack Of A Trading Plan
2. Using To Much Leverage
3. Failure to Control Risk
4. Lack Of Self-Discipline
While most books about trading are based on success, I want to talk about the other 90% of traders and trading results – the dark side of the business. Why? Because if you can avoid the mistakes then success should naturally happen. Trading As Your Business should not be taken lightly and it’s generally the little things (negatives) that make the biggest differences.
2013-12-16 01:45 GMT (or 02:45 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - HSBC Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
==========
China HSBC Flash Manufacturing PMI Falls
A key indicator of China's manufacturing sector performance declined slightly in December, but still managed to hold above the neutral mark indicating a moderate pace of expansion, preliminary survey data published by Markit Economics revealed Monday.
The HSBC purchasing managers' index fell to 50.5 in December from 50.8 in November. A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion of the sector.
EURUSD weekly outlook for December 16 - 20
Monday, December 16
Tuesday, December 17
Wednesday, December 18
Thursday, December 19
Friday, December 20
Gold prices up in Asia (adapted from investing article)
Gold prices in Asia gained early Monday, carrying over an uptrend from last week as investors eye demand for the holiday season. On the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, gold futures for February delivery gained 0.11% to USD1,236 a troy ounce in Asia. Last week, gold prices fell to a session low of USD1,219.50 a troy ounce, the weakest level since Dec. 6.
Gold is down approximately 27% this year, heading for the first annual loss in 13 years, as solid U.S. economic data underlined expectations the Fed will begin curbing stimulus.
In the week ahead, investors will be focusing on Wednesday’s outcome of the Fed’s monthly policy meeting, and a press conference with Chairman Ben Bernanke will be closely watched.
Trade ideas thread – Monday 16 December 2013
It is the thread on forexlive blog opened today. This link (weekly thread) is on top with google today because of the idea: everybody can post their ideas for trading the pairs for the week.
Using historical and sentiment data, here are lists of bullish and bearish contrarian stock plays for next year:
2013-12-17 00:30 GMT (or 01:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes]
==========
Forex - AUD/USD steady after RBA minutes, economic outlook
The Australian dollar was steady against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, after the Reserve Bank of Australia signalled the possibility for further rate cuts and comments by the country's Treasurer, while investors eyed the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting.
AUD/USD hit 0.8930 during late Asian trade, the session low; the pair subsequently consolidated at 0.8940, easing 0.06%.
The pair was likely to find support at 0.8904, the low of September 1 and resistance at 0.9014, the high of September 2.
The minutes of the RBA's December policy meeting earlier showed that the bank maintained the option of loosening monetary policy further due to an "uncomfortably high" currency.
The report added that "given the substantial degree of policy stimulus that had been imparted, it was prudent to hold the cash rate steady."
2013-12-17 10:00 GMT (or 11:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
==========
German ZEW Economic Confidence Highest Since April 2006
Germany's economic confidence increased to the highest level in nearly seven years in December, and also to a larger extent than expected by economists, latest data showed Tuesday.
The ZEW indicator of Economic Sentiment climbed to 62 in December from 54.6 in November, results of a survey conducted by the Centre for European Economic Research/ZEW revealed. Economists were looking for a slower increase to 55. The December reading was the highest since April 2006.
At the same time, the indicator of the country's current economic situation advanced to 32.4 in December from 28.7 a month earlier. Expectations were for a score of 29.9.
2013-12-17 13:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for USD in our case)
==========
U.S. Consumer Price Index Comes In Flat In November
Consumer prices in the U.S. came in unchanged in the month of November, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday, with a steep drop in energy prices offsetting increases in prices for shelter and airline fares.
The Labor Department said its consumer price index was unchanged in November after edging down by 0.1 percent in October. The flat reading for the index came in line with economist estimates.