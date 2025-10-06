Press review - page 60
USD/JPY falls on uncertainty over Fed stimulus program
The dollar fell against the yen on Tuesday amid ongoing uncertainty as to whether or not the Federal Reserve will announce plans to scale back its USD85 billion in monthly bond purchases at its monetary policy meeting next week
ECB's Nowotny: Monetary Policy Faces Limits In Stimulating Credit Demand
European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday that there are limits to what monetary policy can do to boost credit development.
Trading the News: Reserve Bank of New Zealand Interest Rate Decision
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) last meeting for 2013 may spark a bullish breakout in the NZDUSD should the central bank lay out a more detailed timeline for its exit strategy.
What’s Expected:
Time of release: 12/11/2013 20:00 GMT, 15:00 EST
Primary Pair Impact: NZDUSD
Expected: 2.50%
Previous: 2.50%
DailyFX Forecast: 2.50%
Why Is This Event Important:
Despite talks of a currency intervention, Governor Graeme Wheeler may sound more hawkish this time around as the central bank prepares to normalize monetary policy in 2014, and the growing threats of an asset-bubble may prompt the RBNZ to implement a rate hike within the first-half of the following year in order to balance the risks surrounding the region.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish NZD Trade: RBNZ Delivers Detailed Schedule for Normalization
Bearish NZD Trade: Wheeler Strengthens Verbal Intervention
- Need green, five-minute candle following a hawkish statement to consider a long NZDUSD trade
- If market reaction favors a long trade, buy NZDUSD with two separate position
- Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from cost; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is met, set reasonable limit
2013-12-10 00:30 GMT (or 01:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Unemployment Rate]
if actual < forecast = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
==========
Australia Unemployment Rate 5.8% In November
Australia saw a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 5.8 percent in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
Trading the News: U.S. Retail Sales
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Key data prints highlighting a more robust recovery may heighten bets for a small taper as market participants turn their attention to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision, and the central bank may sound more upbeat this time around following the upward revision in 3Q GDP.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish USD Trade: Retail Sales Climbs 0.6% or Greater
Bearish USD Trade: Household Spending Disappoints
- Need red, five-minute candle following the data to consider a short EURUSD trade
- If market reaction favors a long dollar trade, sell EURUSD with two separate position
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit
The Week Ahead: Is This the Next Taper Stopper?
The stock market stabilized late last week but the damage was done by mid-week as the technical deterioration had given advance warning of the market’s decline. Last Monday’s feeble reaction to the powerful gains on the jobs report was disappointing and short-term sell signals were generated.The financial media is attributing the stock market decline to the growing consensus that the Fed may announce changes in their bond buying program at the conclusion of this week’s FOMC meeting. Thus, the dreaded tapering is again the focus of many analysts.In August, I explained my view that more taper tantrums would be bullish, and the stock market’s correction ended about two weeks later. Since then, the improvement in the unemployment numbers has convinced some that the Fed can now justify tapering.Though it has not been widely discussed, it is my opinion that fear of deflation is likely to keep the Fed from changing its policy now. Last week’s Producer Price Index reflected almost no inflation at the producer level, and this Tuesday, we get the Consumer Price Index. So what should you do?
Combining Two Powerful Technical Tools
In this week’s lesson, I want to demonstrate how two non-related technical tools can help you determine changes in the market’s trend. This first is the McClellan oscillator, which was developed by Sherman and Marian McClellan and is calculated from the A/D data. The second is a sentiment indicator, the Total Put/Call ratio (P/C), which measures the volume of puts traded divided by the volume in calls.
There are a wide range of technical indicators that traders and investors can use to determine the market’s trend and to pick stocks. I have found that the most effective combination of indicators use either different data or non-correlated data.
Technical Analysis for USDJPY for coming week
Trading Strategy: Looking for support in the 102.65/95 region for longs against 102.10.
Australian Dollar Faces Make-or-Break Event Risk as FOMC Meets
Fundamental Forecast for Australian Dollar: Neutral
The Australian Dollar accelerated downward last week, losing nearly 2 percent against its US namesake and entering the weekend at the lowest level in three months. The move lower over the past eight weeks has closely mirrored a recovery in benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yields, suggesting the liquidation reflects building speculation about an imminent cutback of the Federal Reserve’s QE3 asset purchases.
On the domestic front, December’s HSBC Chinese Manufacturing PMI report represents the only bit of noteworthy event risk. Expectations call for a slight pickup in factory-sector activity. As a stand-alone release, this might have helped the Aussie higher, but taken against a backdrop of Fed-related macro gyrations across the financial markets the data may not even register on investors’ radar.