Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 52
Just about [ GBP - Current Account ] and [ GBP - Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ] ... it was good price movement for GBPUSD for 62 pips. Why? read this one:
Press review
newdigital, 2013.06.27 11:47
Just about 2 high/medium impacted news events which we had for today :
======
2013-06-27 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Current Account]
actual > forecast = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
======
2013-06-27 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Gross Domestic Product (GDP)]
actual > forecast = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
======
This is small article about it :
U.K. Q1 Growth Confirmed At 0.3%; Disposable Income Plunges :
The U.K. economy escaped recession in the first quarter as previously estimated, final data from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday. Disposable income of households declined at the sharpest pace since 1987.
Gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent in the first quarter, reversing last quarter's 0.2 percent contraction. Compared to the first quarter of 2012, the economy grew 0.3 percent, following nil growth in the prior quarter.
In a separate communique, the ONS said the current account deficit widened to GBP 14.5 billion from GBP 13.6 billion in the previous quarter. The deficit was equivalent to 3.6 percent of GDP.
And this is the chart for GBPUSD :
GBPUSD, M5, 2013.06.27
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
gbpusd 62 pips
It was the following news event few minutes ago :
USDJPY Technical Analysis 23.06 - 30.06 : Rally Finishing to Ranging
newdigital, 2013.06.27 14:34
We had the following news event for right now :
2013-06-27 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Core PCE Price Index)
It was 37 pips to one direction :
USDJPY, M1, 2013.06.27
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
37 pips
Hello newdigital,
Thanks again for sharing the Ichimoku trading system on this forum.
In relation to Ichimoku, I read that in Metatrader 4 version, the previous one, there are quite a few alerts available for this set up. Do you know if any alerts are available for Metatrader 5? That would be very handy.
Cheers.
But you know - I am using Ichimoku for technical analysis on H1, H4 and D1 timeframe, and my trades here are just an example only. So, it may be useless to have alerts for H4 and D1 timeframe.
As to MaksiGen indicator so - yes, it may be good to have alerts because this indicator is used for M1 and M5 timeframe for trading too.
About Ichimoku :
USDJPY Technical Analysis 23.06 - 30.06 : Rally Finishing to Ranging
newdigital, 2013.06.27 12:07
Well ... what I am explaining here by text and charts - it is understandable for traders. But there are traders and coders on the forum. And I think we all know that they are using different "forex english" in some cases. So, I am just translating some terms/words I am using for technical Ichimoku analysis onto "coding english" language :) :
2013-06-28 12:00 GMT | [USD - FOMC Member Speaks]2013-06-28 12:00 GMT | [EUR - German CPI] ; previous data 1.5%; forecast is 1.7%; actual data is 1.8% according to the latest press release.
About the following news event - 2013-06-28 12:00 GMT | [EUR - German CPI] - I opened 2 pending orders (buy stop and sell stop) near support/resistance lines for EURUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY (M5 timeframe). I am sorry but price was not moved in good way ... so I just got few pips in profit only (statement is attached; it is the second statement for this account - for the first statement - go to this post):
About this news event - read this post :
Press review
newdigital, 2013.06.28 15:25
Just about the following news event which I traded today for EURUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY :
2013-06-28 12:00 GMT | [EUR - German CPI] ; previous data 1.5%; forecast is 1.7%; actual data is 1.8% according to the latest press release.
============
Germany June Inflation Rises More Than Expected :
Germany's EU harmonized inflation accelerated more than economists expected in June, latest data showed Friday.
Inflation as per the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) advanced to 1.9 percent in June from 1.6 percent in May, preliminary data released by the Federal Statistical Office showed Friday. Economists had forecast a more modest acceleration to 1.8 percent.
At the same time, the consumer price index moved up 1.8 percent annually in June, after rising 1.5 percent in May and 1.2 percent in April. Economists were looking for a figure of 1.7 percent.
The other story for today was the news event for CAD:
2013-06-28 12:00 GMT | [CAD - German CPI] ; previous data 0.2%; forecast is 0.1%; actual data is 0.1% according to the latest press release.
USDCAD, M5, 2013.06.28
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdcad m5
Just to remind what we are talking about here :
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.03.20 10:40
Market Condition Evaluation
story/thread was started from here/different thread
================================
Market condition
================================
3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe
================================
PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.
================================
MaksiGen trading system
================================
Merrill's patterns are on this page.
================================
Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.
================================
Scalp_net trading system
================================
MTF systems
================================
Ichimoku