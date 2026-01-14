Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 47

New comment
 
newdigital:

The other interesting situation is the following:

  • EURUSD H4 and EURUSD D1 are both in primary bearish. But if EURUSD H4 will be reversed to bullish so EURUSD D1 timeframe may be reversed to bullish as well.
  • USDCHF H4 and USDCHF D1 are both in bullish. And I think - USDCHF is very near to break resistance line for breakout (to break resistance line from below to above).
  • As USDCHF is the leading pair in EURUSD/USDCHF combination so I think - we will not expect reversal for EURUSD. Anyway - will see.
What does that mean ?
 
angevoyageur:
What does that mean ?
EURUSD and USDCHF are not started big movement in simultanious way: USDCHF is started it the first, and EURUSD is "lagging" (in most of the cases). So, some traders (if they are trading EURUSD on breakout) - they are looking at USDCHF too, and if USDCHF is started breakout so it is "warning signal" for them that EURUSD will go to opposite way very soon. I am talking about startup in breakout/breakdown.
 
newdigital:

Thus, I opened sell for EURUSD


and buy for USDCHF (we can see it on the charts):




and this is updated situation for EURUSD and USDCHF:

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

EURUSD, H4, 2013.05.28

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

eurusd h4

EURUSD, H4, 2013.05.28, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDCHF, H4, 2013.05.28

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

usdchf h4

USDCHF, H4, 2013.05.28, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

128 pips in profit


This is the other proff that the knowledge about matket condition analysis = money

 
newdigital:

128 pips in profit


This is the other proff that the knowledge about matket condition analysis = money


149 pips in profit

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDCHF, H4, 2013.05.28

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

149 pips usdchf

USDCHF, H4, 2013.05.28, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

EURUSD, H4, 2013.05.28

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

149 pips eurusd

EURUSD, H4, 2013.05.28, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

Next one (continuing with same account):

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

EURUSD, H4, 2013.05.29

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

next one

EURUSD, H4, 2013.05.29, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


Do you still need proof that market condition knowledge = money? :)

 

This is the statement for two days:


Files:
marketcondition.zip  11 kb
 

Updated situation (I am still continuing with this account sorry):

96 pips in profit for EURUSD:

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

EURUSD, H4, 2013.05.30

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

eurusd 96 pips in profit

EURUSD, H4, 2013.05.30, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo



 

85 pips in profit for USDCHF

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDCHF, H4, 2013.05.30

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

85 pips in profit

USDCHF, H4, 2013.05.30, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

This is final statement for this week:


Not so bad ... because initial deposit was 1K

Files:
market.zip  13 kb
1...404142434445464748495051525354...244
New comment