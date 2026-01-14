Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 47
The other interesting situation is the following:
What does that mean ?
Thus, I opened sell for EURUSD
and buy for USDCHF (we can see it on the charts):
and this is updated situation for EURUSD and USDCHF:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, H4, 2013.05.28
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd h4
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, H4, 2013.05.28
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf h4
128 pips in profit
This is the other proff that the knowledge about matket condition analysis = money
149 pips in profit
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, H4, 2013.05.28
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
149 pips usdchf
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, H4, 2013.05.28
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
149 pips eurusd
Next one (continuing with same account):
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, H4, 2013.05.29
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
next one
Do you still need proof that market condition knowledge = money? :)
This is the statement for two days:
Updated situation (I am still continuing with this account sorry):
96 pips in profit for EURUSD:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, H4, 2013.05.30
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd 96 pips in profit
85 pips in profit for USDCHF
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, H4, 2013.05.30
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
85 pips in profit
This is final statement for this week:
Not so bad ... because initial deposit was 1K