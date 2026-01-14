Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 45

Breakdown is going on for GBPUSD M30

GBPUSD, M30, 2013.04.30

gbpusd m30

so I opened sell trade using this system: PriceChannel Parabolic System 

 

This is as a remider : the situation for right now which I call "ready to go". Do we see red dotted lines and blue dotted line? Those levels are possible pending orders (sell stop and buy stop), and those lines are possible support and resistance lines. M1 timeframe. Some traders call it as a scalping for example:

EURUSD, M1, 2013.04.30

eurusd m1

So, I place buy stop and sell stop orders - see here:

EURUSD, M1, 2013.04.30

eurusd buy stop sell stop

newdigital:

So, I place buy stop and sell stop orders - see here:


This is the situation for right now : +7 pips in profit (less than 10 pips). That is why the trades are using this term "scalping" if they are trading support and resistance on lower timeframe:

 

 

It was big price movement for EURUSD and for some other pairs which was the results of several high impacted news events: USD Trade Balance and EUR ECB Press Conference:

GBPUSD, M30, 2013.05.02

gbpusd m30 forex news

GBPUSD, H1, 2013.05.02

gbpusd h1

Do not forget about Non-farm Payrolls at 12:30 GMT time tomorrow. 

 

GBPUSD for H1 timeframe is already in bearish: bar was closed below Senkou Span B line (which is the border of Ichimoku cloud). Above this line is bullish and below - bearish. How to know this line on the chart? Move your mouse to the borders of the cloud and you will see the names of those lines.

GBPUSD, H1, 2013.05.02

gbpusd h1 bearish

But if we will talk about H4 timeframe so it is just a correction started under primary bullish ... same with D1 - correction may be started. So, nothing special with recent movement of GBPUSD for example. 


 

NFP 

2013-05-03 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-farm Payrolls

The screenshots for right now: 

EURUSD, M1, 2013.05.03

nfp

GBPUSD, M30, 2013.05.03

nfp_1

USDJPY, M30, 2013.05.03

nfp_2

Just found interesting indicator in CodeBase - Price prediction by Nearest Neighbor found by a weighted correlation coefficient and we can make some "forecasting" for now :) why not? :)

we... this is for EURUSD D1:

EURUSD, D1, 2013.05.04

eurusd d1 forecasting

As we see from the image - the price will be inside Ichimoku clioud for the whole next week, it means - ranging market condition.

=====

This is screenshot for USDCHF:

USDCHF, D1, 2013.05.04

USDCHF d1 forecasting

This is same situation with USDCHF: price will be inside Ichimoku cloud for the next week. 

 
newdigital:

Just found interesting indicator in CodeBase - Price prediction by Nearest Neighbor found by a weighted correlation coefficient and we can make some "forecasting" for now :) why not? :)

And it is very interesting situation for AUDUSD: trend will be reversed to bearish for H4 timeframe

 

AUDUSD, H4, 2013.05.04

audusd h4 forecasting

newdigital:

Just found interesting indicator in CodeBase - Price prediction by Nearest Neighbor found by a weighted correlation coefficient and we can make some "forecasting" for now :) why not? :) 

And it is what I like most - GBPUSD D1 forecasting with this indicator: it will be breakout on D1 timeframe (price will break resistance line from below to above):

GBPUSD, D1, 2013.05.04

gbpusd d1 forecasting

