Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 49
Breakout and breakdown is going on right now (or may be expected soon) for all the majors on D1 timeframe:
EURUSD, D1, 2013.06.11
EURUSD, D1, 2013.06.11
eurusd d1
USDJPY, D1, 2013.06.11
USDJPY, D1, 2013.06.11
usdjpy d1
GBPUSD, D1, 2013.06.11
GBPUSD, D1, 2013.06.11
gbpusd d1
USDCHF, D1, 2013.06.11
USDCHF, D1, 2013.06.11
usdchf d1
This is EURUSD movement during US ReTail Sales.
Press review
newdigital, 2013.06.13 14:25
We are going to have Retail Sales now for USD ... so just an some usefull information about
2013-06-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
actual > forecast is good for currency (USD in our case). Previous value was 0.1; forecast = 0.4. Core value: previous: -0.2 and forecast = 0.3%
Retail Sales in U.S. Probably Climbed on Pickup in Car Purchases
Press review
newdigital, 2013.06.13 14:31actual for now is 0.6%. More than forecast so it is good for currency :) (this is US Relain Sales so it should be good for USD for example).
I minute left :
Press review
newdigital, 2013.06.14 09:56
We are going to see USD PPI today:
2013-06-14 12:30 GMT | [USD - PPI core]
actual > forecast is good forr currency (currency is USD in our case). Past data is 0.6%, forecast is 1.4%, actual data will be uploaded here at 12:30 GMT time today (14:30 metaquotes demo server time).
===========
Friday preview: Eurozone CPI and US PPI due out :
I missed good movement once again - it was breakdown for USDCHF H1 and breakour for EURUSD H1 :
USDCHF, H1, 2013.06.18
USDCHF, H1, 2013.06.18
usdchf h1 breakdown
EURUSD, H1, 2013.06.18
EURUSD, H1, 2013.06.18
eurusd h1 breakout
Just to remind that we will have Federal Funds Rate at 18:00 GMT time (or at 20:00 metaquotes demo server time).
Federal Funds Rate is right now! Look at the charts:
USDCHF, M1, 2013.06.19
USDCHF, M1, 2013.06.19
ffr2
EURUSD, M1, 2013.06.19
EURUSD, M1, 2013.06.19
ffr3
USDCHF, M1, 2013.06.19
USDCHF, M1, 2013.06.19
ffr4
Data to be released on Thursday (today) :
New Zealand GDP, Japan leading indicator, China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI, Swiss rate decision, trade balance, German PPI, manufacturing PMI, service PMI, Italy industrial orders, current account, U.K. retail sales, CBI industrial trend, EU manufacturing PMI, service PMI, consumer confidence, U.S. PMI, jobless claim, existing home sales, leading indicator, Philadelphia Fed Survey.
Just about 2013-06-19 22:45 GMT NZD - Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which was yesterday at 22:45 GMT (or today at 00:45 MQ demo server time) - it was 40 pips in profit by this news event. Why? Just see the chart:
NZDUSD, M1, 2013.06.20
NZDUSD, M1, 2013.06.20
temp_file_screenshot_55353.png
Press review
newdigital, 2013.06.20 11:32
It was the following high impacted news event at nigh:
2013-06-19 22:45 GMT | [NZD - Gross Domestic Product (GDP)]
If actual > forecast data - it is good for NZD. Forecast data was 0.6% and actrual data was 0.3% (see latest resease here)
=============
New Zealand Economy Grows 0.3% In Q1 :