Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 49

New comment
 

Breakout and breakdown is going on right now (or may be expected soon) for all the majors on D1 timeframe:

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

EURUSD, D1, 2013.06.11

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

eurusd d1

EURUSD, D1, 2013.06.11, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDJPY, D1, 2013.06.11

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

usdjpy d1

USDJPY, D1, 2013.06.11, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

GBPUSD, D1, 2013.06.11

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

gbpusd d1

GBPUSD, D1, 2013.06.11, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDCHF, D1, 2013.06.11

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

usdchf d1

USDCHF, D1, 2013.06.11, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo



 
But if we can see on AbsoluteStrenght indicator (I am talking about 4 charts in previous post) - it may be correction soon ... so - if you are not already in - it may be too late in the end of the week for example.
 

This is EURUSD movement during US ReTail Sales.

Forum

Press review

newdigital, 2013.06.13 14:25

We are going to have Retail Sales now for USD ... so just an some usefull information about

2013-06-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]

actual > forecast is good for currency (USD in our case). Previous value was 0.1; forecast = 0.4. Core value: previous: -0.2 and forecast = 0.3%

Retail Sales in U.S. Probably Climbed on Pickup in Car Purchases

Forum

Press review

newdigital, 2013.06.13 14:31

actual for now is 0.6%. More than forecast so it is good for currency :) (this is US Relain Sales so it should be good for USD for example).


 

I minute left :


Forum

Press review

newdigital, 2013.06.14 09:56

We are going to see USD PPI today:

2013-06-14 12:30 GMT | [USD - PPI core]

actual > forecast is good forr currency (currency is USD in our case). Past data is 0.6%, forecast is 1.4%, actual data will be uploaded here at 12:30 GMT time today (14:30 metaquotes demo server time).

===========

Friday preview: Eurozone CPI and US PPI due out :


 

I missed good movement once again - it was breakdown for USDCHF H1 and breakour for EURUSD H1 :

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDCHF, H1, 2013.06.18

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

usdchf h1 breakdown

USDCHF, H1, 2013.06.18, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo



MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

EURUSD, H1, 2013.06.18

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

eurusd h1 breakout

EURUSD, H1, 2013.06.18, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 
I think - it was breakdown/breakout because of ECB President Draghi Speaks - read this post. That is why we had this breakout/breakdown for example.
 
Just to remind that we will have Federal Funds Rate at 18:00 GMT time (or at 20:00 metaquotes demo server time).
 
newdigital:
Just to remind that we will have Federal Funds Rate at 18:00 GMT time (or at 20:00 metaquotes demo server time).

Federal Funds Rate is right now! Look at the charts:

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDCHF, M1, 2013.06.19

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

ffr2

USDCHF, M1, 2013.06.19, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

EURUSD, M1, 2013.06.19

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

ffr3

EURUSD, M1, 2013.06.19, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDCHF, M1, 2013.06.19

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

ffr4

USDCHF, M1, 2013.06.19, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo



 
newdigital:

Just to remind that we will have Federal Funds Rate at 18:00 GMT time (or at 20:00 metaquotes demo server time).


Data to be released on Thursday (today) :


New Zealand GDP, Japan leading indicator, China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI, Swiss rate decision, trade balance, German PPI, manufacturing PMI, service PMI, Italy industrial orders, current account, U.K. retail sales, CBI industrial trend, EU manufacturing PMI, service PMI, consumer confidence, U.S. PMI, jobless claim, existing home sales, leading indicator, Philadelphia Fed Survey.
 

Just about 2013-06-19 22:45 GMT NZD - Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which was yesterday at 22:45 GMT (or today at 00:45 MQ demo server time) - it was 40 pips in profit by this news event. Why? Just see the chart:

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

NZDUSD, M1, 2013.06.20

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

temp_file_screenshot_55353.png

NZDUSD, M1, 2013.06.20, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


Forum

Press review

newdigital, 2013.06.20 11:32

It was the following high impacted news event at nigh:

2013-06-19 22:45 GMT | [NZD - Gross Domestic Product (GDP)]

If actual > forecast data - it is good for NZD. Forecast data was 0.6% and actrual data was 0.3% (see latest resease here)

=============

New Zealand Economy Grows 0.3% In Q1 :


1...424344454647484950515253545556...244
New comment