Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
This is intreresting situation for EURUSD and USDCHF for now and for the next few hours:
- possible breakout for EURUSD M30 and H1 timeframes
EURUSD, M30, 2013.04.01
eurusd m30 possible breakout
EURUSD, M30, 2013.04.01
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd m30 possible breakout
EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.01
EURUSD H1 possible breakout
EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.01
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
EURUSD H1 possible breakout
and possible breakdown for USDCHF M30/H1
USDCHF, M30, 2013.04.01
usdchf m30 possible breakdown
USDCHF, M30, 2013.04.01
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf m30 possible breakdown
USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.01
USDCHF possible breakdown
USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.01
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
USDCHF possible breakdown
As to USDJPY so it was already breakdown in the morning and it may be to late to enter sorry
USDJPY, M30, 2013.04.01
usdjpy breakout
USDJPY, M30, 2013.04.01
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdjpy breakout
This is the results - EURUSD breakout and USDCHF breakdown, and 50 pips in profit
EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.01
eurusd h1 breakout done
EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.01
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd h1 breakout done
USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.01
usdchf breakdown done
USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.01
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf breakdown done
This is the other proof that market condition estimated in the morning = money for you in the evening. I mean: +50 pips in profit for today (see on the image)
That's all news for today.
70 pips in profit and I am closing the trades:
Breakdown is going on for GBPUSD M30 for now
GBPUSD, M30, 2013.04.02
gbpusd m30 breakdown
GBPUSD, M30, 2013.04.02
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
gbpusd m30 breakdown
and 'not yet' for h1 timeframe:
GBPUSD, H1, 2013.04.02
gbpusd h1 not yet
GBPUSD, H1, 2013.04.02
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
gbpusd h1 not yet
By the way, price is on primary bullish for M30/H1 and this breakout is just secondary cotrrection. But ... if the price Chinkou Span line will break the price on historical data so we may have good movement today.
This is very similar situation for EURUSD H1 and USDCHF H1:
EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.02
eurusd m30
EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.02
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd m30
USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.02
usdchf h1
USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.02
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf h1
This is good for the people are are trading 'counter trend' or martingale for example. If we are using 'trend following trading style' so we need to wait for few hours just to be sure about breakout/breakdown.