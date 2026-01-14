Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 34

This is summary comment for this thread (to find everything in easy way):

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5

newdigital, 2013.03.20 10:40

Market Condition Evaluation

story/thread was started from here/different thread

Market condition

  • the theory with examples (primary trend, secondary trend) - read staring from this post till this one
  • Summary about market condition theory is on this post 

3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe 

PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system.

 

MaksiGen trading system 

 Merrill's patterns are on this page.

 

Divergence - how to use, explanation and where to read about.

  

Scalp_net trading system

  • template/indicators and how to use are on this comment.

  • scalp_net_v132_tf EA is on this post with optimization results/settings for EURUSD M5 timeframe
     
  • possible settings #1 for this EA for EURUSD M5 timeframe with backtesting results is on this post.
     

MTF systems 

more to follow ... 


 
Today is CHF Bank Holiday, EUR Bark Holiday for French/German/Italy and GBP Bank Holiday. High impacted news event for today is ISM Manufacturing PMI
 

This is intreresting situation for EURUSD and USDCHF for now and for the next few hours:

- possible breakout for EURUSD M30 and H1 timeframes

EURUSD, M30, 2013.04.01

EURUSD, M30, 2013.04.01

eurusd m30 possible breakout

EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.01

EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.01

EURUSD H1 possible breakout

and possible breakdown for USDCHF M30/H1

USDCHF, M30, 2013.04.01

USDCHF, M30, 2013.04.01

usdchf m30 possible breakdown

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.01

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.01

USDCHF possible breakdown

As to USDJPY so it was already breakdown in the morning and it may be to late to enter sorry

USDJPY, M30, 2013.04.01

USDJPY, M30, 2013.04.01

usdjpy breakout

newdigital:

But please note - primary trend for EURUSD M30 and H1 is bearish, and for USDCHF M30/H1 is bullish. I am suggesting to watch H1 timeframe for possible reversal (EURUSD - to bullish and USDCHF to bearish).
 
This is the results - EURUSD breakout and USDCHF breakdown, and 50 pips in profit

EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.01

EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.01

eurusd h1 breakout done

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.01

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.01

usdchf breakdown done

This is the other proof that market condition estimated in the morning = money for you in the evening. I mean: +50 pips in profit for today (see on the image)

That's all news for today. 

 

70 pips in profit and I am closing the trades:

 

 

Breakdown is going on for GBPUSD M30 for now

GBPUSD, M30, 2013.04.02

GBPUSD, M30, 2013.04.02

gbpusd m30 breakdown

and 'not yet' for h1 timeframe:

GBPUSD, H1, 2013.04.02

GBPUSD, H1, 2013.04.02

gbpusd h1 not yet

By the way, price is on primary bullish for M30/H1 and this breakout is just secondary cotrrection. But ... if the price Chinkou Span line will break the price on historical data so we may have good movement today. 

 

This is very similar situation for EURUSD H1 and USDCHF H1:

  • EURUSD is on primary bullish with secondary correction
  • USDCHF is on primary bearish with secondary rally 

EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.02

EURUSD, H1, 2013.04.02

eurusd m30

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.02

USDCHF, H1, 2013.04.02

usdchf h1

This is good for the people are are trading 'counter trend' or martingale for example. If we are using 'trend following trading style' so we need to wait for few hours just to be sure about breakout/breakdown. 

