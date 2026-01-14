Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 30
It is not too late :) if price will cross 0.9455 level from above to below so we can get some pips in profit
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, M1, 2013.03.22
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf breakdown
It is the situation for right now (see 2 screenshots below). We can see buy and sell trades opened by me - it is in profit by equity for now.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, H1, 2013.03.22
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
breakout_1
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, H1, 2013.03.22
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
breakout_2
And this is the final trades for today: +80 pips for equity for now
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, H1, 2013.03.22
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
EURUSD trading for today
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, H1, 2013.03.22
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
USDCHF trading for today
Just some interesting pairs to trade for this week.
EURUSD M30 - primary trend is bullish with secondary correction. But it may be breakdown soon this timeframe. We should wait and monitor this pair - once Chinkou Spam line will cross the price on close bar - we can open sell trade. Nearest resistance on this way is 1.2986
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, M30, 2013.03.25
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd m30
EURUSD H1 - it is same situation for H1 (same with M30) - primary bullish with bearish correction. resistance is 1.2972
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, H1, 2013.03.25
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd h1
EURUSD H4 - it is very interesting situation for this timeframe: price is reversing from bullish to bearish butr on open bar for now sorry (we need to wait for at least 1 H4 bar just to be sure about). We should watch this timeframe too - if new H4 bar will be opened below Ichimoku cloud so it is indicating this reversal
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, H4, 2013.03.25
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd h4
USDCHF.
It is exact opposite situation for USDCHF (opposite with EURUSD) for M30 and H1 timeframes:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, M30, 2013.03.25
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf m30
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, H1, 2013.03.25
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf h1
but different with H4. we were talking about possible reversal for EURUSD H4 but we can not see any reversal in the near future for USDCHF H4 timeframe:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, H4, 2013.03.25
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf h4
So, for my undersanding - we may see just bearish correction for EURUSD H4 and good breakout/breakdown for EURUSD M30 and USDCHF M30.
By the way - I've already opened few sell trades just to continuing to make scalping during the market condition evaluation
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, M30, 2013.03.25
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
And it is final statement for today:
This is real example about ranging market condition - just look at Absolute Strength indicator - "buy" line is going together with "sell" line:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, M30, 2013.03.26
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd m30 ranging