It is not too late :) if price will cross 0.9455 level from above to below so we can get some pips in profit

This is ranging market condition for now at least for 2 majors. I am having a felling that someone (some government) is trying to move the market to "their right side" but market does not want to :) Anyway - it is Friday.
 
It is the situation for right now (see 2 screenshots below). We can see buy and sell trades opened by me - it is in profit by equity for now.

And this is the final trades for today: +80 pips for equity for now

Just some interesting pairs to trade for this week.

 

EURUSD M30 - primary trend is bullish with secondary correction. But it may be breakdown soon this timeframe. We should wait and monitor this pair - once Chinkou Spam line will cross the price on close bar - we can open sell trade. Nearest resistance on this way is 1.2986

EURUSD H1 - it is same situation for H1 (same with M30) - primary bullish with bearish correction. resistance is 1.2972

EURUSD H4 - it is very interesting situation for this timeframe: price is reversing from bullish to bearish butr on open bar for now sorry (we need to wait for at least 1 H4 bar just to be sure about). We should watch this timeframe too - if new H4 bar will be opened below Ichimoku cloud so it is indicating this reversal

USDCHF.

It is exact opposite situation for USDCHF (opposite with EURUSD) for M30 and H1 timeframes:

but different with H4. we were talking about possible reversal for EURUSD H4 but we can not see any reversal in the near future for USDCHF H4 timeframe:

So, for my undersanding - we may see just bearish correction for EURUSD H4 and good breakout/breakdown for EURUSD M30 and USDCHF M30. 

 

By the way - I've already opened few sell trades just to continuing to make scalping during the market condition evaluation

And it is final statement for today:

 

It is the proof that the knowledge about market condition = money!
 

This is real example about ranging market condition - just look at Absolute Strength indicator - "buy" line is going together with "sell" line:

