CADCHF
D1 - breakout is continuing. Nothing changed with the situation and with support/resistance levels.
Chart CADCHF, D1 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.11
This is very interesting situation for EURUSD and USDCHF for right now - we can see it from the images (I will provide some detailes by the next post):
Chart EURUSD, H1 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.13
Chart EURUSD, H4 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.13
Chart USDCHF, H1 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.13
Chart USDCHF, H4 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.13
Resistance for USDCHF to go to buy/uptrend is 0.9479 (may be first profit level) and second resistance is 0.9504. But please note that market is on bearish for H1 and on bullish for H4 so it may be long term situation sorry.
EURUSD: it is going to ranging market condition for now with primary bearish (H1). resistance to go down is 1.3003 and next one is 1.2990. Once those levels will be break so we will have good price movement for the rest of the week.
Leading pair for this "story" is USDCHF.
Just some very short explanation: breakdown may be going on for the open bar for EURUSD but breakout is "not yet" for USDCHF. So, we should wait for next bars just to be sure exactly. If it will be happened so we will have good trend for the rest of the week.
Well ... it's happened - breakdown for EURUSD and breakout for USDCHF. On open bar by anyway about 20 pips in profit for every pairs (4 digit pips).
We can see:
Chart EURUSD, H4 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.13
Chart USDCHF, H4 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.13
Do you still do not believe in market analysis? :)
1,000 dollars in profit:
This is the market condition analysis for EURUSD for now.
EURUSD M30 - it was breakout on close bar (means - real breakout) but price went to ranging area to inside Ichimoku cloud sorry.
Chart EURUSD, M30 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.14
EURUSD H1 - Breakout is going on open bar. Seems - we need to wait one bar more to be fully sure about it. resistance on this way is 1.2971 and 1.2976 (we can see it from the image), and perice is in bearish as primary trend.
Chart EURUSD, H1 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.14
EURUSD H4 - Bear Market rally as secondary trend under bearish as primary one.
Chart EURUSD, H4 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.14
EURUSD D1 - flat
Chart EURUSD, D1 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.14
Update for EURUSD - it was a true - this is real breakout is going on (on close bar). We can see here:
Chart EURUSD, M30 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.14
Chart EURUSD, H1 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.14