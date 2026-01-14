Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 32
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And this is updated statement for today:
So, this is the other proof that knowledge about market condition = profit!
There is ranging market condition for most majors for now so not so much to talk about market condition - too risky to trade for today sorry. You can see the levels (s/r lines) from those screenshots below.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, M30, 2013.03.28
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd m30 ranging
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, M30, 2013.03.28
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf m30 ranging
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, M5, 2013.03.28
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd m5 ranging
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, M5, 2013.03.28
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf m5 ranging
The same situation is for USDJPY and for GBPUSD - ranging.
I am trying to find some pair to trade for today sorry :)
XAGUSD and XAUUSD are on flat or ranging way too
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
XAGUSD, M30, 2013.03.28
Alpari (UK) Ltd., MetaTrader 5, Demo
XAGUSD m30
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
XAUUSD, H4, 2013.03.28
Alpari (UK) Ltd., MetaTrader 5, Demo
XAUUSD H4
So, I did not find any pair to trade for today sorry. if the situation will be changed so we will see it.
Breakdown is going on for AUDUSD right now:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
AUDUSD, H4, 2013.03.28
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
audusd h4 breakout
but it is bearish correction. If the price will cross 1.0405 level from above so it will be ranging condition once again. Anyway - it may be good time to get few pips in profit.
I've already made 1 sell trade - we can see it from those 2 screenshots:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
AUDUSD, M1, 2013.03.28
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
audusd m1 sell
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
AUDUSD, M5, 2013.03.28
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
audusd m5
This is example for EURUSD for now - breakout may be going soon on close bar. But as EURUSD H1 is on bearish now so it will be just a rally as secondary trend.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, H1, 2013.03.28
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd h1
As to risky trading (I am not doing but just in case someone like it) - we can open buy for EURUSD and USDJPY and sell for USDCHF. But it is very risky because market in ranging condition) and it may be just few pips in profit only sorry.
This is updated situation for now: +18 pips for USDCHF
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, H1, 2013.03.28
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf h1
+18 pips for EURUSD:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, H1, 2013.03.28
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd h1
and +5 pips for AUDUSD for now (see screenshot):
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
AUDUSD, H4, 2013.03.28
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
audusd h4
So, this is 41 pips (4 digit pips) in profit for today.
This is update for our 3 pairs
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, H1, 2013.03.28
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd h1 updated
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, H1, 2013.03.28
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf h1 update
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
AUDUSD, H4, 2013.03.28
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
audusd h1 update