And this is updated statement for today:

 

So, this is the other proof that knowledge about market condition = profit! 

There is ranging market condition for most majors for now so not so much to talk about market condition - too risky to trade for today sorry. You can see the levels (s/r lines) from those screenshots below.

The same situation is for USDJPY and for GBPUSD - ranging.

I am trying to find some pair to trade for today sorry :) 

 

XAGUSD and XAUUSD are on flat or ranging way too

So, I did not find any pair to trade for today sorry. if the situation will be changed so we will see it. 


 

Breakdown is going on for AUDUSD right now:

but it is bearish correction. If the price will cross 1.0405 level from above so it will be ranging condition once again. Anyway - it may be good time to get few pips in profit. 

 

I've already made 1 sell trade - we can see it from those 2 screenshots:

As to risky trading (I am not doing but just in case someone like it) - we can open buy for EURUSD and USDJPY and sell for USDCHF. But it is very risky because market in ranging condition) and it may be just few pips in profit only sorry.
 

This is example for EURUSD for now - breakout may be going soon on close bar. But as EURUSD H1 is on bearish now so it will be just a rally as secondary trend.

newdigital:
As to risky trading (I am not doing but just in case someone like it) - we can open buy for EURUSD and USDJPY and sell for USDCHF. But it is very risky because market in ranging condition) and it may be just few pips in profit only sorry.

This is updated situation for now: +18 pips for USDCHF

 +18 pips for EURUSD:

and +5 pips for AUDUSD for now (see screenshot):

So, this is 41 pips (4 digit pips) in profit for today. 

 

This is update for our 3 pairs

