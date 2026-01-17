Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 37
And it may be breakdown soon for AUDUSD H4 timeframe
So, I opened 4 trades - for EURUSD, USDCHF, GBPUSD and AUDUSD
As to GBPUSD so it is real breakdown is going on for H1:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
GBPUSD, H1, 2013.04.04
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
gbpusd breakdown
So, it is primary bearish and breakdown - means: primary and secondary trend are going to same direction (which is very good situation). My open trade is having 25 pips in profit for equity.
I will manage this GBPUSD trade using BrainTrending system here.
Because what is the main idea to estimate market conditon in the morning? We are estimating the pairs to trade and the direction of this pair. Why? To trade this selected pairs with pre-selected ditection (buy or sell) using some other system - you can use any system you like, but I will use BrainTrending system.
EURUSD:
USDCHF:
---------
AUDUSD and GBPUSD - I am "processing" the trades for this pairs using BrainTrending system here.
EURUSD:
The other trade was closed for EURUSD with +15 pips in profit by second take profit level (when first trade for EURUSD was closed by first tp level so I opened the other trade and it was closed now by second tp level).
So, this is 15 + 2 = 17 pips in profit for EURUSD.
For the trades who just started to trade - it is not too late for EURUSD and USDCHF - good movement is going for right now and if you want tpo open any trade - do it for USDCHF H1 timeframe (buy). Because breakdown is finishing for EURUSD H1 and H4 timeframes but it is "on the middle of the road" for USDCHF.
Just an advice.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, H4, 2013.04.04
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf h4 breakout started on open bar