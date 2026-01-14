Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 36
The situation with open trades right now:
EURUSD M30 breakout and USDCHF M30 breakdown are going on right now:
EURUSD is on breakout and USDCHF is on breakdown for now
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, M30, 2013.04.03
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd m30 breakout
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, M30, 2013.04.03
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf m30 breakdown 1
And it is updated situation:
I am closing open trades for EURUSD, USDCHF and GBPUSD:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, M30, 2013.04.03
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd m30 breakout
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, M30, 2013.04.03
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf breakdown
Forum
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.04.03 12:29
The situation with open trades right now:
So, updated situation on closed trades for today is the following:
GBPUSD: +38 pips
EURUSD: +14 pips
USDCHF: +32 pips
It was breakdown for EURUSD M30 and breakout for USDCHF M30 today in the morning
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, M30, 2013.04.04
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd m30 breakdown
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, M30, 2013.04.04
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf breakout
but it was not started for H1 timeframe.
Very interesting situation is going og for GBPUSD right now - breakdown for H1 on open bar:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
GBPUSD, H1, 2013.04.04
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
gbpusd breakdown open bar
And it may be breakdown soon for AUDUSD H4 timeframe
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
AUDUSD, H4, 2013.04.04
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
audusd h4 may be breakdown
So, I opened 4 trades - for EURUSD, USDCHF, GBPUSD and AUDUSD