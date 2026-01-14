Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 36

But I think - it is secondary trend for EURUSD and USDCHF. I mean: price is not going to be reversed. Not yet. But it is good time to get few pips in profit for example.
 

The situation with open trades right now: 

  • GBPUSD +11 pips
  • EURUSD -8 pips (this pair is in ranging market condition so it is risky to trade it today)
  • USDCHF +2 pips 

 
newdigital:

EURUSD M30 breakout and USDCHF M30 breakdown are going on right now:



EURUSD is on breakout and USDCHF is on breakdown for now

And it is updated situation:

 

 

I am closing open trades for EURUSD, USDCHF and GBPUSD:

So, updated situation on closed trades for today is the following:

GBPUSD: +38 pips

EURUSD: +14 pips

USDCHF: +32 pips

 

It was breakdown for EURUSD M30 and breakout for USDCHF M30 today in the morning

newdigital:

It was breakdown for EURUSD M30 and breakout for USDCHF M30 today in the morning



but it was not started for H1 timeframe.

Very interesting situation is going og for GBPUSD right now - breakdown for H1 on open bar:

So, I just open few trades according to this estimation ... and will see ...
 

And it may be breakdown soon for AUDUSD H4 timeframe

So, I opened 4 trades - for EURUSD, USDCHF, GBPUSD and AUDUSD 

