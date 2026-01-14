Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 14

But in case of EURUSD H1 - price is inside Ichimoku cloud so it may be renging breakdown. In any way, if the price will break 1.3519 resistance line so it will be real breakdown and it will be very interesting situation to make a profit for example.
 
newdigital:

Breakdown is going for EURUSD and breakout for USDCHF on H4 timeframe (I will upload the images later). By the way, breakout for USDCHF is finishing for H1 timeframe but for EURUSD - did not start yet. So, more interesting to watch EURUSD on H1 timeframe for now.

  • EURUSD. In case of sell trade - first profit level is at 1.3509
  • USDCHF, In case of buy trade - first profit level is 0.9172

 

Update :

Please note: breakout for USDCHF H1 is finishing, and EURUSD H1 is in ranging market condition so it is risky to trade breakout/breakdown for now.
 

  • Breakdown is going for EURUSD H1 timeframe for now
  • Breakout is started on USDCHF H4 timeframe now
  • I am in profit with 130 dollars for today :) 

Just for information 

 

This is the images for now (as I promissed).

 

 

 

 

I closed my trades with small profit as 40 dollars ony (see image). May be I am wrong but I am feeling some risk to trade for today sorry.

 

 
Breakdown is going on for USDCHF H1. I will upload the images later.
 
Possible lever for sell stop order is 0.9070 and for buy stop order is 0.9083
 

Possible levels for EURUSD for sell stop and buy stop orders for now:

  • sell stop at 1.3552
  • buy stop at 1.3570

The situation is changed all the time. 

 
The situation is changed all the time. 

  • sell stop at 1.3555
  • buy stop at 1.3566
 

Breakdown was started for GBPCHF - see image:


