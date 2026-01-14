Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Breakdown is going for EURUSD and breakout for USDCHF on H4 timeframe (I will upload the images later). By the way, breakout for USDCHF is finishing for H1 timeframe but for EURUSD - did not start yet. So, more interesting to watch EURUSD on H1 timeframe for now.
Update :
Just for information
This is the images for now (as I promissed).
I closed my trades with small profit as 40 dollars ony (see image). May be I am wrong but I am feeling some risk to trade for today sorry.
Possible levels for EURUSD for sell stop and buy stop orders for now:
The situation is changed all the time.
Possible levels for EURUSD for sell stop and buy stop orders for now:
The situation is changed all the time.
Breakdown was started for GBPCHF - see image: