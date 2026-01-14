Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 38
If the price will break 1.2781 resistance level (for EURUSD) so we can open sell to take the other few pips in profit.
The situation with open trades right now:
AUDUSD was closed by +8 pips so the final results for today is +57 pips (all the trades were closed).
That's all news
It is big price movement for right now (ECB Press Conference and Unemployment Claims at 13: 30 GMT time) ... so my suggestion: do not ignore economic news events!
Because forex news events (especially high impacted ones) can give good profit but big loss as well. DO NOT IGNORE ECONOMIC NEWS EVENTS!
Example? Just look at my image:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, M30, 2013.04.04
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf m30
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, M30, 2013.04.04
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd m30
Breakdown for USDCHF M30 is going on for now:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, M30, 2013.04.04
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
usdchf m30 possible breakdown
Yes! Reversed. +57 pips in profit!
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, M30, 2013.04.04
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
+57 pips
There is flat (non-trading market condition) for many pairs now.
High impacted news events for today:
at 13:30 GMT:
At 15:00 GMT