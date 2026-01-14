Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 38

newdigital:
If the price will break 1.2781 resistance level (for EURUSD) so we can open sell to take the other few pips in profit.
and possible level for buy stop order for USDCHF is 0.9522
 

The situation with open trades right now: 

  • EURUSD +17 pips (closed) - trades were open according to market condition evaluation in the morning and managed by  PriceChannel Parabolic system
  • USDCHF +19 pips (closed) - trades were open according to market condition evaluation in the morning and managed by  PriceChannel Parabolic system
  • GBPUSD +13 pips (closed) - trades were open according to market condition evaluation in the morning and managed by  BrainTrending system
  • AUDUSD +24 pips (still open) - trades were open according to market condition evaluation in the morning and managed by Braintrending system
Totally for now till this morning: +73 pips
 
newdigital:

AUDUSD was closed by +8 pips so the final results for today is +57 pips (all the trades were closed).

That's all news

 

It is big price movement for right now (ECB Press Conference and Unemployment Claims at 13: 30 GMT time) ... so my suggestion: do not ignore economic news events! 

 

Because forex news events (especially high impacted ones) can give good profit but big loss as well. DO NOT IGNORE ECONOMIC NEWS EVENTS!

Example? Just look at my image:

Breakdown for USDCHF M30 is going on for now:

Seems the price is trying to be reversed to bearish for M30 to be below Ichimoku cloud on close bar.
 

Yes! Reversed. +57 pips in profit!

newdigital:

AUDUSD was closed by +8 pips so the final results for today is +57 pips (all the trades were closed).

That's all news

Thus, the total is the following: +57 + 58 (for now - i closed with 58) = 115 pips just for one day.
 

There is flat (non-trading market condition) for many pairs now.

 

High impacted news events for today:

at 13:30 GMT: 

 

At 15:00 GMT 

