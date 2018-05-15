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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ADXVMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ADXVMA is one new sort of a Moving Average.
It uses modified ADX calculation for adapting Moving Average calculation. The process of adapting is so efficient that it filters out a lot of noise out of the market and produces longer periods of smooth values. That makes it useful for trending mode and for support / resistance usage too.
Trend Continuation Factor
Trend Continuation Factor (TCF) indicator identifies the trend and its direction.Trend Continuation Factor - Jurik smoothed
Trend Continuation Factor (TCF) indicator with Jurik smoothing identifies the trend and its direction.
ADXVMA Histogram
ADXVMA Histogram is a binary version of ADXVMA indicator: instead of showing the values of ADXVMA on chart, it displays only the state of the slope of the ADXVMA in a form of a histogram.Trend Strength RSX
Trend strength assessment based on RSX.