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Indicators

ADXVMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Published:
ADXVMA.mq5 (12.62 KB) view
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ADXVMA is one new sort of a Moving Average.

It uses modified ADX calculation for adapting Moving Average calculation. The process of adapting is so efficient that it filters out a lot of noise out of the market and produces longer periods of smooth values. That makes it useful for trending mode and for support / resistance usage too.

Trend Continuation Factor Trend Continuation Factor

Trend Continuation Factor (TCF) indicator identifies the trend and its direction.

Trend Continuation Factor - Jurik smoothed Trend Continuation Factor - Jurik smoothed

Trend Continuation Factor (TCF) indicator with Jurik smoothing identifies the trend and its direction.

ADXVMA Histogram ADXVMA Histogram

ADXVMA Histogram is a binary version of ADXVMA indicator: instead of showing the values of ADXVMA on chart, it displays only the state of the slope of the ADXVMA in a form of a histogram.

Trend Strength RSX Trend Strength RSX

Trend strength assessment based on RSX.