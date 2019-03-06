MT4

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Hello,

I just realized that on some currencies you could see info on entry price, take profit and stop loss information. 

Is there a way I can set an alert on my choice of currency to know when that information is available for time to enter market and the tp and sl information?

Thanks,

 

Post makes no sense.

  1. If you open an order, you see entry/SL/TP on all symbols, not just some.
  2. If you have a pending order set, why do you need an alert? It opens itself when price reaches the entry price.
  3. If you want an alert on a price level, set one, (right click at the level ⇒ Trading ⇒ Alert
 
I suspect this is about some signal "service". A screenshot would be best.
 
juliea21:

Hello,

I just realized that on some currencies you could see info on entry price, take profit and stop loss information. 

Is there a way I can set an alert on my choice of currency to know when that information is available for time to enter market and the tp and sl information?

Thanks,

Yes, make use of alert.

Right click within the alert tab

Right click within the alert tab

 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

Yes, make use of alert.

Right click within the alert tab


@ Chris, thanks I will check it out
 
kypa:
I suspect this is about some signal "service". A screenshot would be best.
@kypa am not sure, but will check it again.
 

hi everyone, 

my question was really oop,

I was so new then and know better.

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