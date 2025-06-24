Signal copying for 'XXXXXX' is prohibited"
Hi guys,
I've subscribed for a signal and my log looks like this - error messages of every trade that it tries to sync? Have tried adjust various setting but have had no luck - Any advice would be greatly appreciated!
I'm using MT5, and so far as I can tell the naming conventions for instruments are the same, and this was a signal purchased straight out of MT5 signals tab...
2018.11.27 20:42:10.762 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9217961 sell 0.02 GBPUSD 1.27635]
2018.11.27 20:42:10.762 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9221989 sell 0.01 GBPUSD 1.27568]
2018.11.27 20:42:10.762 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9224999 sell 0.02 XAUUSD 1220.07]
2018.11.27 20:42:10.762 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9225083 sell 0.02 XAUUSD 1220.53]
You must enable GBPUSD trading in MT5 >> View >> Smbols.
or talk with your broker.
I know one "popular" reason about why "no symbol found" - two or more symbols with suffixes/prefixes.
From FAQ -
If a Subscriber's account has a symbol with the same name as the one on the Provider's account, and trading is fully allowed for the symbol, trades will be copied for this symbol. If trading is allowed partially or disabled for the found symbol, this symbol is considered inappropriate for copying, and the system will continue to search for a suitable symbol:
- On the Subscriber's account, the system searches for all symbols with the names coinciding with the Provider's symbol by the first 6 characters. For example, EURUSD == EURUSDxxx == EURUSDyyy.
- Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol. If trading is allowed partially or completely forbidden, such a symbol is discarded.
- Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
- If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
- If one suitable symbol is found, it is used for copying Provider's trades.
The algorithm provides only two exceptions for metal symbols:
- XAUUSD == GOLD
- XAGUSD == SILVER
In these two cases, only full permission to perform trades is checked. If such permission is present, the mapping attempt is considered to be successful.
Example 1: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – on EURUSD! (or vice versa) with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 2: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – both on EURUSD! and EURUSD. The copying is performed for EURUSD.
Example 3: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 4: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with close-only (partial) trading permission. The mapping is considered unsuccessful and no copying is performed.
- 2013.02.20
- www.mql5.com
I mean: "or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol"
I mean: "or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol"
I had a look though this, I was focusing on the 'prohibited' error message, not the 'no symbol found' message as it precedes the no symbol found, but yes it may well be due to it not being found or more than one - however I again don't see where this issue stems from =/
It may be more reasons: for example ; some symbols are not having full trading permission for subscribers (it is based on the brokers).
So, it may be related to the broker.
Just realised there was more to the log.... oops.
The 'symbol not found' issues definitely seems to be at the core of it.
2018.11.27 21:40:20.818 Signal '51002904': 'SkyblueTrend' for 'zestfulmocha' subscription found, 2018.12.27 expiration, enabled
2018.11.27 21:40:20.818 Signal '51002904': money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 5 000.00 AUD, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
2018.11.27 21:40:20.818 Signal '51002904': connecting to signal server
2018.11.27 21:40:22.299 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'EURUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.300 Signal '51002904': symbol EURUSD not found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.300 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'XAUUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.300 Signal '51002904': symbol XAUUSD not found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.300 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'GBPUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.300 Signal '51002904': symbol GBPUSD not found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.300 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'USDJPY' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.300 Signal '51002904': symbol USDJPY not found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.300 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'NZDUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.300 Signal '51002904': symbol NZDUSD not found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.300 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'AUDUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.300 Signal '51002904': symbol AUDUSD not found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.300 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'GBPJPY' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.301 Signal '51002904': symbol GBPJPY not found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.301 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'EURJPY' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.301 Signal '51002904': symbol EURJPY not found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.301 Signal '51002904': signal provider has balance 1 904.09 USD, leverage 1:500; subscriber has balance 11 981.08 AUD, leverage 1:500
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 430% (old value 85%)
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#8834553 sell 0.01 EURUSD 1.13001]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9041858 buy 0.01 EURUSD 1.14100]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9045431 buy 0.01 EURUSD 1.14106]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9087673 buy 0.02 EURUSD 1.14247]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9092343 buy 0.01 EURUSD 1.14123]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9112764 buy 0.02 EURUSD 1.14078]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9124588 sell 0.01 EURUSD 1.13779]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9124590 sell 0.01 EURUSD 1.13779]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9124600 sell 0.01 EURUSD 1.13775]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9133534 sell 0.01 EURUSD 1.13482]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9137221 sell 0.01 EURUSD 1.13442]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#8872091 buy 0.01 GBPUSD 1.28144]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9038917 sell 0.01 GBPUSD 1.27774]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9038921 sell 0.01 GBPUSD 1.27774]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9060788 sell 0.01 GBPUSD 1.27754]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9114736 buy 0.01 GBPUSD 1.28816]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9115240 buy 0.01 GBPUSD 1.28796]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9116539 buy 0.01 GBPUSD 1.28790]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9137202 sell 0.02 GBPUSD 1.28237]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9139009 sell 0.03 GBPUSD 1.28168]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#8948775 sell 0.01 USDJPY 112.490]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.313 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#8971698 sell 0.01 USDJPY 112.513]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.314 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9021622 sell 0.01 XAUUSD 1221.05]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.314 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9021625 sell 0.01 XAUUSD 1221.05]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.314 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9159772 sell 0.01 GBPUSD 1.28049]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.314 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9167002 buy 0.01 GBPUSD 1.28271]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.314 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9173722 buy 0.01 GBPUSD 1.28384]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.314 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9173762 buy 0.06 EURUSD 1.13787]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.314 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9179187 buy 0.08 EURUSD 1.13684]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.314 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9193072 sell 0.04 GBPUSD 1.28302]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.314 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9217961 sell 0.02 GBPUSD 1.27635]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.314 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9221989 sell 0.01 GBPUSD 1.27568]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.314 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9224999 sell 0.02 XAUUSD 1220.07]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.314 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9225083 sell 0.02 XAUUSD 1220.53]
2018.11.27 21:40:22.314 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'EURUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.314 Signal '51002904': position EURUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.314 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'EURUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.314 Signal '51002904': position EURUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.314 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'EURUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.314 Signal '51002904': position EURUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.314 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'EURUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.314 Signal '51002904': position EURUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.315 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'EURUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.315 Signal '51002904': position EURUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.315 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'EURUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.315 Signal '51002904': position EURUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.315 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'EURUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.315 Signal '51002904': position EURUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.315 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'EURUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.315 Signal '51002904': position EURUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.315 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'EURUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.315 Signal '51002904': position EURUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.315 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'EURUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.315 Signal '51002904': position EURUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.315 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'EURUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.315 Signal '51002904': position EURUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.315 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'GBPUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.315 Signal '51002904': position GBPUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.315 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'GBPUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.315 Signal '51002904': position GBPUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.315 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'GBPUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.315 Signal '51002904': position GBPUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'GBPUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': position GBPUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'GBPUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': position GBPUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'GBPUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': position GBPUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'GBPUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': position GBPUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'GBPUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': position GBPUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'GBPUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': position GBPUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'USDJPY' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': position USDJPY skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'USDJPY' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': position USDJPY skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'XAUUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': position XAUUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'XAUUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': position XAUUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'GBPUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': position GBPUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'GBPUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': position GBPUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'GBPUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': position GBPUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'EURUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': position EURUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'EURUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': position EURUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'GBPUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': position GBPUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.316 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'GBPUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.317 Signal '51002904': position GBPUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.317 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'GBPUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.317 Signal '51002904': position GBPUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.317 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'XAUUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.317 Signal '51002904': position XAUUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.317 Signal '51002904': signal copying for 'XAUUSD' is prohibited
2018.11.27 21:40:22.317 Signal '51002904': position XAUUSD skipped as no symbol found
2018.11.27 21:40:22.317 Signal '51002904': synchronization finished successfully
2018.11.27 21:40:23.292 Signal '51002904': ping to signal server 231.82 ms
If you subscribed to the signal so -
- check Market Watch (right mouse click on Market Watch and "Show All");
- in Market Watch - right mouse click on the symbol and select "Specification", and find "Trade - Full access" and more;
- check all the subscribing procedure on this post (first post of this thread) - concerning the images in Signal tab and Community tab (look at that post);
- go to the signal provider's page: some limitation/prohibition may come from the signal provider;
- contact with your broker (the broker may block the signal service).
-----------------
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2022.01.29 09:09
As I posted above - it depends on margin calculation type of the symbol.
1. Example with EURUSD.
and margin calculation = forex for EURUSD according to specification proposed by the broker.
It means, this symbol (EURUSD) will be copied.
2. Next examples.
Those symbols will not be copied because calculation for them is not forex according to their specification:
--------------
There is script about how to estimate it - look at the post #3
"no symbol found" issue (or "forex symbols only issue") - read this small thread with the script to check:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/367553
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Questions about following signals with different currency name
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.28 05:57
It should work with no problem:
------------------
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
- On the Subscriber's account, the system searches for all symbols with the names coinciding with the Provider's symbol by the first 6 characters. For example, EURUSD == EURUSDxxx == EURUSDyyy.
- Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol. If trading is allowed partially or completely forbidden, such a symbol is discarded.
- Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
- If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
- If one suitable symbol is found, it is used for copying Provider's trades.
- XAUUSD == GOLD
- XAGUSD == SILVER
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?If a Subscriber's account has a symbol with the same name as the one on the Provider's account, and trading is fully allowed for the symbol, trades will be copied for this symbol. If trading is allowed partially or disabled for the found symbol, this symbol is considered inappropriate for copying, and the system will continue to search for a suitable symbol:
The algorithm provides only two exceptions for metal symbols:
In these two cases, only full permission to perform trades is checked. If such permission is present, the mapping attempt is considered to be successful.
Example 1: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – on EURUSD! (or vice versa) with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 2: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – both on EURUSD! and EURUSD. The copying is performed for EURUSD.
Example 3: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 4: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with close-only (partial) trading permission. The mapping is considered unsuccessful and no copying is performed.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal problem: position skipped as no symbol found
Eleni Anna Branou, 2022.05.18 14:32
There is nothing you can do except use a more compatible broker/server setup to copy your signal.
You can ask the signal provider for advice and check the Slippage tab of the signal for best options, green and upper yellow brokers are best, orange and red are to be avoided.
When you find the better broker/server setup you can move your signal subscription to it here (but only once a week):
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal problem: position skipped as no symbol found
Eleni Anna Branou, 2022.05.18 14:32
There is nothing you can do except use a more compatible broker/server setup to copy your signal.
You can ask the signal provider for advice and check the Slippage tab of the signal for best options, green and upper yellow brokers are best, orange and red are to be avoided.
When you find the better broker/server setup you can move your signal subscription to it here (but only once a week):
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
-----------------
Signal subscription with MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
why the signal I subscribed did not work
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.11.29 21:10
Check that you have synchronized your signal subscription with your MQL5 VPS.
SYNCHRONIZATION OF SIGNAL SUBSCRIPTION
1. When you are subscribed to a signal, you should check frequently that your signal subscription is active and you are copying the trades perfectly. Please go to your MT4 Navigator window and right click on the VPS number, under your account. Click on the >> Journals, option.
2. On the Journals log file that opens, you should locate a: signal enabled, message along with details of your signal subscription, like the copying ratio etc.
3. If you see a: signal disabled, message then something is wrong, you should go over your MT4 or MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals, tab settings again and then re-synchronize with your MQL5 VPS.
4. You should check for this: signal enabled, message regularly (once a day I would say), in order to ensure that you are copying the signal perfectly.
WARNING: After you finished with the synchronization of the signal subscription to the MQL5 VPS, you don’t need to tick the: Enable realtime signal subscription, option again in your local computer’s MT4/5 platform, because that way you will copy the signal twice and this is extremely dangerous !!!
- 2021.04.19
- www.mql5.com
If you subscribed from your real account to proder's real account, or from your demo to provider's demo so -
- check Market Watch (right mouse click on Market Watch and "Show All");
- in Market Watch - right mouse click on the symbol and select "Specification", and find "Trade - Full access" and more;
- check all the subscribing procedure on this post (first post of this thread) - concerning the images in Signal tab and Community tab (look at that post);
- go to the signal provider's page: some limitation/prohibition may come from the signal provider;
- contact with your broker (the broker may block the signal service).
Thanks, have reviewed that thread and all instructions followed (except VPS, which I don't see as an issue here).
'full access' trade is specified for the symbols the signal is trying to.
I have contacted broker to advise - let's see what they come back with....
Appreciate the quick help and advice you guys have offered here.
Just a general reply concerning any issue -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The difference between copying a signal is more than 100 points !!!! Why???
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , March 19, 2014 1:10 PM
Please provide the details with (1) logs, (2) screenshots and (3) evidence, please.
Otherwise, your question will be sent to the telepaths.
How to deal with delay with deals -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Trades generated in mt4 account that were not set by signal provider
Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.15 05:261. If you are using MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 so everything is written in the VPS log files (where to find those files? read this page: Virtual Platform Logs).
If you are not using MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 so there is Metatrader's logs.
In case it is necessary to fix something - the service deks is not reviewing the requests without log files in text format.
For example, you may see the disconnection from the signal ser ver in log file (in case you are not using MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5).
And using log files - we can see all the confugiration: did you disabled the signal subscroption on your local PC while using VPS for subscription? did you use your EA on same account?
2. General subscription procedure.
Check it (just in case you missed something):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
3. It is recommended to use same broker with the signal provider (and same account type for example).
4. It is recommended to use MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 for subscription. And it is strongly recommended to use MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 for signal providers as well - to avoid any transaction delay which may be affected for subscribers.
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Hi guys,
I've subscribed for a signal and my log looks like this - error messages of every trade that it tries to sync? Have tried adjust various setting but have had no luck - Any advice would be greatly appreciated!
I'm using MT5, and so far as I can tell the naming conventions for instruments are the same, and this was a signal purchased straight out of MT5 signals tab...
2018.11.27 20:42:10.762 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9217961 sell 0.02 GBPUSD 1.27635]
2018.11.27 20:42:10.762 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9221989 sell 0.01 GBPUSD 1.27568]
2018.11.27 20:42:10.762 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9224999 sell 0.02 XAUUSD 1220.07]
2018.11.27 20:42:10.762 Signal '51002904': signal provider has position [#9225083 sell 0.02 XAUUSD 1220.53]